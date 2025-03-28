Managing national and international data centre reporting requirements in 2025

New regulations are emerging, particularly in the EU, that require operators to annually disclose details such as energy consumption, water usage, and waste heat reuse.

From international requirements like the EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) to local market rules like Germany’s Energieeffizienzgesetz (EnEfG), there’s a new generation of demands that have added to the myriad of existing compliance mechanisms for operators.

Questions remain over whether the industry is addressing the vast volumes of data required to preference to manage energy requirements, let alone every other metric such directives.

