Managing national and international data centre reporting requirements in 2025
Capacity Team
March 28, 2025 02:35 PM
While the data centre industry is on the rise, operators have new hurdles to overcome: reporting requirements.

New regulations are emerging, particularly in the EU, that require operators to annually disclose details such as energy consumption, water usage, and waste heat reuse.

From international requirements like the EU Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) to local market rules like Germany’s Energieeffizienzgesetz (EnEfG), there’s a new generation of demands that have added to the myriad of existing compliance mechanisms for operators.

Questions remain over whether the industry is addressing the vast volumes of data required to preference to manage energy requirements, let alone every other metric such directives.

Register to read the full report here: Insider Access: Panel Reports | Capacity Media

NewsInsider Access data centrePolicy and RegulationDatacloud Energy & ESG Europe SummitData CentresESGGovernance
