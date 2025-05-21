Macquarie Telecom signs SD-WAN supply deal with VeloCloud for Australian MSPs

The deal includes an estimated A$30 million ($19.35 million) investment and establishes Macquarie as VeloCloud’s sole Pinnacle Partner in the country.

The agreement will enable Macquarie Telecom to offer VeloCloud’s SD-WAN solutions, which virtualise and simplify enterprise networking while improving application performance, to MSPs under what it claims are the most competitive commercial terms currently available.

As part of the new offering, Macquarie will package SD-WAN hardware, licensing, carriage, and managed services, supported by its locally operated infrastructure and customer service.

The company says pricing in Australian dollars will help shield partners from fluctuations in exchange rates and vendor pricing shifts.

Macquarie first introduced SD-WAN in Australia in 2017 and has since deployed the technology across a wide customer base. The new partnership is aimed at expanding access via the ICT channel, especially for mid-sized enterprises.

Tony Emmanouil, previously chief marketing officer, has been appointed director of marketing and channel and will lead the company’s VeloCloud partner programme.

“This agreement allows us to offer flexible deployment options to partners, from licensing to fully managed services,” Emmanouil said. “We aim to support partners in extending SD-WAN access to a broader range of Australian businesses.”

Luke Clifton, group executive at Macquarie Telecom, said the deal builds on the company’s earlier SD-WAN rollout and expansion into secure access service edge (SASE), and is designed to deliver value to the broader Australian channel.

