M Group acquires Telent to boost critical infrastructure tech solutions

The infrastructure services provider snapped up Telent to enter the technology solutions space. M Group said the deal will strengthen its work with customers like Virgin Media O2 , BT , and Openreach .

“We recognise the strength of Telent’s differentiated capabilities, market position and talented people that make it a great business,” said Andrew Findlay, chief executive of M Group “With the acquisition of Telent, M Group will be even better placed to deliver essential infrastructure services for life.”

On completion of the transaction, subject to regulatory approval, Telent's team will help to enhance M Group’s integrated solutions across the telecoms, transport, water, and energy sectors.

The firm said it also expands its reach into “attractive adjacent markets,” including the public sector, defence, emergency services and education.

Jo Gretton, chief executive of Telent, said: “Joining M Group marks an exciting new chapter for Telent, reinforcing our leading position in network and technology solutions.

“Telent is a business with a long trading heritage and an excellent reputation. With M Group’s extensive infrastructure expertise and scale, we are well placed to accelerate our growth and continue to be a trusted partner for organisations at the forefront of the digital revolution.”

No financial details were disclosed.

