Lumen and IBM join forces to deliver enterprise-grade AI at the edge

The partnership aims to deliver real-time AI inferencing closer to where data is generated, helping businesses reduce latency and accelerate workload performance across edge environments .

The new AI inferencing solutions optimised for the edge will deploy IBM 's watsonx tech in Lumen 's edge data centres, offering <5ms latency and direct connectivity to major cloud providers.

“Enterprise leaders don't just want to explore AI, they need to scale it quickly, cost-effectively and securely,” said Ryan Asdourian, chief marketing and strategy officer at Lumen.

“By combining IBM's AI innovation with Lumen's powerful network edge, we're turning vision into action, making it easier for businesses to tap into real-time intelligence wherever their data lives, accelerate innovation, and deliver smarter, faster customer experiences.”

Earlier use cases have seen an unnamed retailer use the edge service to support its customer service, enhancing customer data and inventory systems.

In addition to the integration, IBM Consulting will act as the preferred systems integrator, supporting clients as they scale deployments.

Adam Lawrence, general manager for technology in the Americas at IBM, said: “Together, we're helping clients accelerate their AI journeys with greater speed, flexibility and security, driving new use cases at the edge ranging from automated customer service to predictive maintenance and intelligent supply chains.”

