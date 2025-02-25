LiveOak Fiber appoints Shane Schilling as CEO

LiveOak Fiber, a Georgia-based internet service provider, has appointed Shane Schilling as its new chief executive officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Schilling, who has been a key member of the company’s leadership team, previously held the roles of chief technology officer (CTO) and chief operating officer (COO), where he played a vital role in refining operational strategies and facilitating growth.

Schilling’s deep industry experience and leadership within LiveOak Fiber position him as a strong choice to lead the company into its next growth phase.

Steve Smith, founder and chief revenue officer of LiveOak Fiber, said: “Shane’s steady and strategic leadership has been instrumental in our success.

“We are excited to see him take the helm as CEO and guide LiveOak to greater achievements.”

Before joining LiveOak Fiber in 2023, Schilling served as CTO at Logix Communications and Grande Communications.

During his tenure at Grande Communications, he played a crucial role in revitalising the company and driving its expansion. His expertise in operational efficiencies and network growth aligns with LiveOak Fiber’s mission to extend high-speed fibre connectivity to underserved communities.

As CEO, Schilling will focus on enhancing operational performance and strengthening relationships with investors and market partners. He will work closely with Steve Smith, who will continue his role as CRO and remain on LiveOak Fiber’s board of directors.

“I am honoured to step into the CEO role at LiveOak Fiber,” Schilling stated.

“I look forward to working alongside our talented team to expand our high-speed fibre network and deliver outstanding service to our customers.”

Schilling’s appointment coincides with LiveOak Fiber’s rapid network expansion.

