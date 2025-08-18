LINX upgrades Saudi Arabia interconnection hub for center3

center3 is a data centre and digital enabler and is a subsidiary of the STC Group. These upgrades, conducted by the London Internet Exchange (LINX), mark a significant milestone in the evolution of the Internet Exchange Point (IXP) in Riyadh.

The hub in Saudi Arabia has quickly become a cornerstone of the country’s digital infrastructure since its launch in 2024. LINX says essential upgrades were carried out to increase the availability of 100GE ports, following customer demand and to enable the interconnection point with 400GE connectivity services.

Located at the Remal facility (RDC102), the exchange is now positioned to meet growing demand for high-capacity, low-latency interconnection services from global networks, content providers and enterprises.

“Demand for high-speed, resilient connectivity in the Kingdom continues to grow, and these upgrades ensure that the Riyadh IXP remains at the forefront of regional interconnection,” says Halil Kama, director for the Middle East at LINX.

“By enabling 400GE capabilities and expanding 100GE availability, we’re empowering networks to scale efficiently and deliver superior performance to end users.”

Riyadh has fast emerged as a global digital hub, particularly as AI investments continue to grow across the Middle East. With these upgrades, LINX says it is both keeping pace with demand and setting the standard for what a future-ready IXP should look like.

These upgrades support the broader vision to support Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 agenda. A government programme launched to diversify its economy and culture, significant digital transformation has been placed at the heart of national development.

The country is eager to unlock its full potential through innovations like smart cities, AI innovation and cloud services. Infrastructure of this scale is expected to attract technology companies seeking to develop AI applications for the Middle Eastern market.

As an established strategic partner for the Middle East, center3 recently announced it would be accelerating its data centre expansion. As part of these plans, center3 will be targeting one gigawatt (1GW) of total capacity by 2030 to support the growth in Saudi Arabia’s broader digital transformation.

With more than US$3 billion already invested and an additional $10 billion planned, center3 is building a next-generation, carrier-neutral data centre ecosystem that aims to deliver scalability, sustainability and reliability for businesses, hyperscalers and government operations.

Its partnership with LINX, since the inception of the IXP in Jeddah launched in 2019, has been pivotal in shaping Saudi Arabia’s interconnection landscape.

LINX continues to expand its IXPs in order to support digital growth, having recently expanded its interconnection fabric in West Africa with LINX Accra in partnership with Digital Realty.

