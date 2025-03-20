LINX expands into PAIX Nairobi

PAIX Nairobi, located in the Britam Tower in Nairobi's Upper Hill district, serves as a hub for these ISPs, content networks, e-commerce, broadcasting and gaming companies.

LINX Nairobi, a neutral, multi-site IXP, launched in November 2023 across three data centres in Nairobi to help localise traffic in the region.

As a result of demand in the local community, the IXP operator extended its network to include PAIX Nairobi as a full access point.

The expansion comes as, in its first year, the new interconnection hub attracted local ISPs and global companies like Meta and Starlink.

LINX head of global engagement, Nurani Nimpun, said: “Expanding our LINX Nairobi fabric to PAIX is a key step in supporting the growth of Africa's digital economy.

“Our vision is to create a dynamic interconnection community in the region, enabling networks to exchange traffic locally while accessing global opportunities. This collaboration with PAIX will help us achieve that goal and deliver even greater value to our members."

The company also revealed services are now available to order including peering, private VLANs, closed user groups and Microsoft Azure Peering Service (MAPS).

Wouter van Hulten, CEO of PAIX Data Centres, added: "We support our customers network expansions on the African continent, by rolling out and operating world class infrastructures.

“With the services offered by LINX in Kenya, we're preparing the market for further data centre investments. It's great to see the cooperation between our teams on the African and the European continents delivering results."

RELATED STORIES

LINX expands Africa presence with new interconnection hub

LINX Nairobi picks Nokia as its technical partner