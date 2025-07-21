LINX boosts rural connectivity with INDATEL partnership

As a result, the move will provide areas in the USA with high-quality, cost-effective peering and interconnection services, particularly in areas traditionally underserved by larger providers.

As an INDATEL Affiliate, LINX will actively engage with the broader INDATEL community to emphasise the benefits of IXP connectivity.

LINX head of existing business, Inga Turner, said: “We are excited to join INDATEL as an Affiliate and support their mission to empower rural broadband networks. We believe this partnership will open new doors for rural ISPs to access global content and cloud providers more efficiently and we look forward to working together.

“We are facilitating many capacity increases for our existing members at LINX NoVA following the four-fold increase in traffic levels last year. This highlights the increase in demand for regional interconnection and keeping traffic local.”

INDATEL Services director of marketing, Shiloh Vance, said: “We are thrilled to have LINX join the INDATEL family as a trusted supplier affiliate partner.

“This relationship is critical for our organization and our membership to continue our path of growth and investing in the future of connectivity. LINX will enhance our ability to support rural and regional providers with more direct access to global content, cloud platforms, and critical infrastructure.”

This comes as the organisation also announced a new partnership with Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, Megaport, to improve cloud connectivity options for its members.

As a result, the move will boost the LINX Cloud Connect service, allowing members easier access to major cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud, alongside others.

LINX members in London can now use Megaport’s global network to connect directly to top cloud providers through their current multi-service port, making it simpler and more efficient, as the move requires one invoice, one port and one contact for support.

Megaport VP of EMEA sales, Emmanuel Sevray, said: “This partnership gives LINX members a faster, simpler path to the cloud.

“By combining Megaport’s global infrastructure and broad cloud ecosystem with LINX’s interconnection services, UK networks can connect to leading cloud providers with less complexity, accessing the services they need, when and where they need them.”

