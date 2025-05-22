LINX appoints Patrick Mbogo to spearhead African expansion

Mbogo, who brings over 15 years of telecoms experience in Africa, joins LINX from Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

His background spans project management, submarine cable contracting, and new market development—skills LINX hopes will bolster its continued growth in the region.

In his new role, Mbogo will act as the primary contact for networks seeking to connect to LINX’s Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Nairobi and Mombasa, with Accra set to follow later this year.

“Patrick's appointment is a significant step in our mission to enhance connectivity and support the digital transformation across Africa,” said Jennifer Holmes, CEO of LINX. “His expertise and vision align perfectly with our goals.”

Mbogo described his new role as a chance to help build “a more connected and digitally empowered continent,” highlighting the broader societal benefits of improved connectivity, from access to education and healthcare to economic opportunity.

LINX has steadily increased its African presence over the past two years, launching a new internconnect hub in Mombasa back in February and expanding its Nairobi network one month later. Its carrier-neutral platforms aim to localise traffic, reduce latency, and attract major players, among them Meta and Starlink.

The upcoming launch of LINX Accra this summer signals further expansion into West Africa, with Mbogo’s appointment reinforcing the IXP operator’s long-term commitment to the continent’s digital development.

