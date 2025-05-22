LINX appoints Patrick Mbogo to spearhead African expansion
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

LINX appoints Patrick Mbogo to spearhead African expansion

Ben Wodecki
May 22, 2025 01:20 PM
Patrick Mbogo, Business Development Executive for Africa at LINX

The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has appointed Patrick Mbogo as business development executive for Africa, as it looks to ramp up interconnection efforts across the continent.

Mbogo, who brings over 15 years of telecoms experience in Africa, joins LINX from Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

His background spans project management, submarine cable contracting, and new market development—skills LINX hopes will bolster its continued growth in the region.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

In his new role, Mbogo will act as the primary contact for networks seeking to connect to LINX’s Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) in Nairobi and Mombasa, with Accra set to follow later this year.

“Patrick's appointment is a significant step in our mission to enhance connectivity and support the digital transformation across Africa,” said Jennifer Holmes, CEO of LINX. “His expertise and vision align perfectly with our goals.”

Mbogo described his new role as a chance to help build “a more connected and digitally empowered continent,” highlighting the broader societal benefits of improved connectivity, from access to education and healthcare to economic opportunity.

LINX has steadily increased its African presence over the past two years, launching a new internconnect hub in Mombasa back in February and expanding its Nairobi network one month later. Its carrier-neutral platforms aim to localise traffic, reduce latency, and attract major players, among them Meta and Starlink.

The upcoming launch of LINX Accra this summer signals further expansion into West Africa, with Mbogo’s appointment reinforcing the IXP operator’s long-term commitment to the continent’s digital development.

ITW africa 2025 600x74 .jpg

RELATED STORIES

LINX expands into PAIX Nairobi

LINX expands Africa presence with new interconnection hub

LINX completes 100G upgrade in Jeddah to meet growing customer demand

Topics

NewsAfricaPeople and TalentAppointments
Ben Wodecki
Ben Wodecki
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe