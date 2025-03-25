LinkedIn unveils 15 most-in demand skills for 2025
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

LinkedIn unveils 15 most-in demand skills for 2025

Jasdip Sensi
March 25, 2025 12:12 PM
Linkedin- empowered.png

LinkedIn has revealed the 15 most in-demand skills on the rise for this year.

According to its new ‘Skills on the Rise’ ranking, the social media giant revealed, professionals must stay flexible and keep developing skills to remain competitive in the job market.

This comes as the company revealed 70% of the skills required for most jobs will change, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a major role in this shift.

Capacity Banners 970x906 (1).jpg

According to the ranking, 15 skills are quickly becoming essential across industries, including relationship building, strategic thinking, AI literacy, communication, Large Language Model (LLMs) utilisation, customer relationship management, adaptability, market analysis and data management.

Other skills include conflict resolution, documentation, regulatory compliance, financial planning and analysis, social media management and cold calling.

WORS2025--600x74.jpg

LinkedIn’s research also found that 51% of businesses using AI reported a revenue increase of 10% or more.

However, 62% of US hiring managers say there’s a skills gap. With 55% of professionals open to switching industries, staying updated on in-demand skills is key to career success.

RELATED STORIES

DfE launches £45m plan to boost school connectivity

Data: Gender bias & training barriers limit women’s entry into cybersecurity

Topics

emPOWERED NetworkNews
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe