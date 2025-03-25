LinkedIn unveils 15 most-in demand skills for 2025

According to its new ‘Skills on the Rise’ ranking, the social media giant revealed, professionals must stay flexible and keep developing skills to remain competitive in the job market.

This comes as the company revealed 70% of the skills required for most jobs will change, with artificial intelligence (AI) playing a major role in this shift.

According to the ranking, 15 skills are quickly becoming essential across industries, including relationship building, strategic thinking, AI literacy, communication, Large Language Model (LLMs) utilisation, customer relationship management, adaptability, market analysis and data management.

Other skills include conflict resolution, documentation, regulatory compliance, financial planning and analysis, social media management and cold calling.

LinkedIn’s research also found that 51% of businesses using AI reported a revenue increase of 10% or more.

However, 62% of US hiring managers say there’s a skills gap. With 55% of professionals open to switching industries, staying updated on in-demand skills is key to career success.

