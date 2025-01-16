LightSpeed boosts UK fibre broadband with Neos Networks partnership

As a result, the partnership strengthens LightSpeed’s pledge to deliver Gigabit broadband to underserved communities while also enhancing its network infrastructure.

According to the company, by tapping Neos Networks’ extensive UK-wide infrastructure, LightSpeed can provide greater connectivity options and availability for its wholesale customers.

Through this partnership, Neos Networks will supply advanced connectivity solutions, including dark fibre, 100Gbps and 10Gbps optical links and backhaul services.

This supports Lightspeed’s expansion into regions like North Staffordshire and boosts connections to major data centres in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

By extending fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) services into new areas, LightSpeed can accelerate pre-sales, cabinet deployments and customer sign-ups, it revealed.

The LightSpeed Group, chief technology and information officer, Chris Tagg, said: “Partnering with Neos Networks allows us to bring faster, more reliable connectivity to homes and businesses in the East Midlands and beyond.

“This collaboration equips us with the flexibility and scalability to expand rapidly into new markets while staying true to our commitment to exceptional service delivery - especially in areas where traditional options like BT Openreach are unavailable.”

Neos Networks, CEO Lee Myall added: “Our collaboration with LightSpeed is a prime example of how advanced network infrastructure can support providers in reaching underserved areas.

“By delivering tailored connectivity solutions, we’re enabling LightSpeed to expand their footprint and bring high-quality broadband to more communities and businesses.”

