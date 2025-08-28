Liberty Networks upgrades MAYA-1 subsea cable system

The new system, spanning 2,386 kilometres, is expected to be operational by the first half of 2026. It will continue to connect three key landing sites: Hollywood, Florida; Puerto Cortés, Honduras; and Half Moon Bay in the Cayman Islands.

Liberty Networks will serve as the primary operator and owner of the upgraded cable. Alcatel Submarine Networks (ASN), a major player in the global subsea cable market, has been tapped as the lead technology and marine services provider.

The project is being delivered in collaboration with a newly formed consortium of partner organisations, although specific members have not yet been publicly disclosed.

According to the company, the MAYA-1.2 upgrade will provide a ring design capacity of 4 terabits per second in each direction, which is more than double the system’s current throughput. The company says the move is in response to the region’s growing digital demands, driven by increased reliance on cloud services, video conferencing, remote education, and other bandwidth-heavy applications.

The reconfigured cable will also reduce latency, with data transfer times between Florida and the Cayman Islands expected to drop to as low as 19 milliseconds on the shortest path, which is- down from the current 21.4 milliseconds. On longer routes, latency could fall from 70 milliseconds to around 29 milliseconds.

Industry analysts suggest that upgrades like MAYA-1.2 reflect a wider push to modernise aging infrastructure across the Americas. Many existing subsea cables, including the original MAYA-1 system launched in 2000, are nearing the end of their technical lifespans or struggling to meet modern capacity requirements.

Alongside the upgrade, Liberty Networks and its MAYA-1.2 consortium partners are adopting a sustainable strategy by dismantling, retrieving, and disposing of the southern segment of the original MAYA-1 trunk.

“Submarine networks are, and will remain, critical infrastructure for the region,” Liberty Latin America's SVP of infrastructure and corporate strategy, Ray Collins said.

“MAYA-1.2 embodies our commitment to advancing the region’s digital ecosystem, creating a more powerful, efficient, and resilient backbone for connectivity. We announced a $250 million investment in regional infrastructure, and we are proud to lead the strategic reconfiguration of MAYA, complementing the existing Cayman-Jamaica Fibre System (CJFS).

"For more than 28 years, we have reliably served the connectivity needs of the Cayman Islands, and with this investment, together with MANTA, we are ensuring those needs will be met for generations to come.”

RELATED STORIES

Liberty Networks launches new PoPs in LATAM

LINKS 2025: Liberty Networks unites industry leaders for a connected future