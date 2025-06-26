Liberty Networks launches new PoPs in LATAM

The move is part of the company’s strategy to enter new markets and bring reliable, high-speed connections to underserved areas.

As a result, the new PoPs are supported by MANTA, the company’s subsea cable system, which helps improve traffic flow with low-latency routes connecting data centres across the Americas.

The PoPs offer services like high-speed IP Transit, DDoS Protection, MPLSand Ethernet, helping local businesses, carriers and governments improve performance and connect with global networks.

With these additions, Liberty Networks now has 96 wholesale PoPs in the region, the company revealed.

Liberty Latin America SVP of infrastructure and corporate strategy, Ray Collins, said: “These new and enhanced PoPs are more than just network extensions; they represent our vision to build a stronger, smarter digital ecosystem across Latin America.

“Our presence in Lima, Peru, marks a defining milestone and reinforces our long-term commitment to these key markets. Together with our growth in Mexico and the strategic launch of MANTA to complement these PoPs, we’re laying the foundation that ensures the region can compete and participate in the digital future.”

Collins added: “Peru is a fast-growing digital market, and our enhanced PoP in Lima reinforces our commitment to supporting that momentum.

“It’s a key part of our regional growth strategy and our broader vision to deliver scalable, secure, and future-ready connectivity that powers economic development and accelerates digital transformation across the region.”

The company’s network spans over 30 countries, with about 50,000 kilometres of subsea fibre and 17,000 kilometres of land networks.

As a result, this expansion brings network points closer to users, boosting speed and reliability for essential services and data transfer.

The move follows last year’s PoP launches in Mérida, Mexico and Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, which is also part of Liberty Networks’ $250 million, five-year investment plan launched in 2023 to build stronger digital infrastructure in areas with rising data needs.

