Liberty Networks, Gold Data, Sparkle, announce SubCom to build MANTA subsea cable system

Liberty Networks, Gold Data, Sparkle, have confirmed that SubCom will build the MANTA subsea cable system. The contract, officially entered into force today.

The cable will connect Mexico and the USA with Central and Latin America to provide new low-latency routes to key regional data hubs.

The MANTA subsea cable will interconnect major cities such as Mexico City, Queretaro, Bogota, and Panama City, with new landing points in Veracruz, Mexico, and San Blas, Florida.

SubCom will produce the fibre-optic cables and optical components at its facility in Newington, New Hampshire, USA. The system will support data transfer speeds of up to 22 terabits per second (Tb/s) per fibre pair.

The MANTA system spans an estimated 5,400 kilometres, with an 18-fibre pair (FP) trunk segment connecting San Blas, Florida, to Cartagena, Colombia.

The cable will also branch to several key locations, including Veracruz and Cancun in Mexico, North Miami in Florida, Maria Chiquita in Panama, and a future extension to the Cayman Islands.

The consortium partners, Liberty Networks, Gold Data, and Sparkle, commented in a joint statement: "We are extremely grateful to have reached this significant milestone," said Ray Collins, SVP of infrastructure and corporate strategy at Liberty Latin America, alongside Enrico Bagnasco, CEO of Sparkle, and Renato Tradardi, CEO of Gold Data.

"This infrastructure will not only meet the increasing demands for high-speed connectivity but will also enhance data centre interconnectivity across the Americas, accelerating digital innovation and empowering businesses."

Meanwhile David Coughlan, CEO of SubCom commented, "We are honoured to supply and deploy MANTA, providing a reliable and resilient data route to a region with a consistent demand for improved connectivity."

