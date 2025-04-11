Liberty Latin America streamlines operations with CSG partnership
Liberty Latin America streamlines operations with CSG partnership

Jasdip Sensi
April 11, 2025 08:52 AM
Liberty Latin America has announced its partnership with CSG to strengthen its wholesale operations.

The company is using CSG’s digital wholesale suite to simplify key processes like wholesale rating, charging and settlement processes, in a bid to streamline operations.

As a result, the move will help lower costs, improve speed to market and provide clearer insights into business opportunities.

Liberty Latin America, chief digital and carrier officer, Sruta Vootukuru, said: “We aim to serve our wholesale partners with the utmost agility and data-driven insight.

“Having worked with CSG for 25+ years, we knew we could trust the team to bring us the operational efficiency and visibility we needed to engage more effectively with our partners and build for the future.

“With a stronger partnership ecosystem, we can bring even more cutting-edge, personalised offerings to our customers across Latin America and the Caribbean, setting us up for business growth and differentiation in a booming market.”

CSG SVP Ian Watterson, added: “The Latin American and Caribbean telecom markets are poised for powerful growth.

“As telcos evolve beyond traditional connectivity and expand their partnership ecosystem to offer new digital services, the backend complexity multiplies-and wholesale is not immune to these challenges.

“Liberty Latin America has taken this dynamic environment in stride, trusting CSG with sweeping operational improvements that allow them to manage their wholesale partner ecosystem with ease and deep insight."

Watterson concluded: "It’s an honour for CSG to build on more than two decades of collaboration with Liberty Latin America to help them strengthen partnerships and chart a clear path to future growth.”

Jasdip Sensi
