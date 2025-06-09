LG Innotek develops 5G broadband satellite module for vehicles

The new module offers broadband satellite connectivity with a bandwidth of around 30MHz, an upgrade over earlier NB-NTN (Narrowband – Non-Terrestrial Network) modules, which were limited to just 0.2MHz and only supported low-data-rate applications.

According to LG Innotek, the Third-generation Automotive 5G Communication Module supports real-time emergency alerts, over-the-air updates for autonomous driving systems, and the transmission of media, such as video and voice.

Built to the latest 3GPP Release 17 standard, which brings 5G capabilities to non-terrestrial networks, the module is also designed for cross-border and multi-model compatibility.

The component maker is touting the module to provide connectivity for vehicles in mountainous regions or disaster zones.

Mass production is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2026. LG Innotek said it is already in talks with automotive OEMs in North America and Japan.

Byaeng kuk Yoo, SVP of LG Innotek's Automotive Components Business Unit, said, “The vehicular communication module is a core business that will drive LG Innotek's automotive components segment, alongside automotive lighting.

“We are committed to developing vehicular communication modules into approximately more than $800 million business by continuously introducing innovative components that deliver differentiated value to our customers.”

