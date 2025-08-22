Unpacking Kyndryl’s billion-dollar investment in India to power AI

As a leading provider of mission-critical enterprise technology services, Kyndryl announces its growth plans in India will focus on modernising essential technology infrastructure for leading organisations.

Kyndryl’s $2.25 billion commitment over the next three years will prioritise the development of future-ready talent, in addition to establishing an AI lab in India to expand its impact in the fast-growing digital hub.

Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl, Martin Schroeter, met with Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to discuss the company’s plans for expanding its presence in India. This will mostly involve driving forward AI initiatives and fostering future technology talent.

“Kyndryl is a proud, trusted partner to our customers and an employer of choice to tens of thousands of Kyndryls across India,” said Martin Schroeter. “We're committed to further developing our people, expanding our technical capabilities and strengthening community partnerships to support growth, innovation and opportunity.”

Already, Kyndryl serves many of India’s leading organisations across multiple critical industries, including the likes of Bangalore International Airport, Canara Bank, Honda Motorcycles and the National Stock Exchange of India. Ultimately, Kyndryl says it is focused on strategic areas that will contribute to India’s digital public infrastructure goals and long-term economic health – including AI, cybersecurity and hybrid IT modernisation.

The company’s planned commitment includes establishing an AI Innovation Lab in Bengaluru to develop IT talent, AI innovation and support digital training for roughly 200,000 citizens alongside the government of India.

India continues to boom as a digital hub, with Kyndryl research suggesting that the country is leading in AI workforce readiness. In addition to 37% of business leaders confident that their teams are fully prepared to adopt AI, adoption of the technology is also accelerating across business functions in India as 72% of leaders are prioritising upskilling and workforce training to keep pace.

“India has established itself as a global technology powerhouse, driven by a thriving startup ecosystem, world-class digital infrastructure and skilled workforce,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India.

Martin Schroeter, Chairman and CEO of Kyndryl, met with the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi (Image: Kyndryl)

“With this commitment, Kyndryl is focused on further supporting our customers in meeting their diverse transformation needs and scaling their operations for the next era of growth.”

The AI Innovation Lab is being designed to advance the company’s AI-powered consulting services. It will include data scientists, consultants and professionals offering collaborative co-creation experiences to help businesses adopt and implement AI, software and platform engineering solutions.

Similar to the AI labs Kyndryl has established in the UK and Singapore, the lab in India will prioritise hiring and training professionals with skills in AI and associated technologies, including data, cloud, applications and platform engineering.

Kyndryl will utilise the new lab to lead high-impact engagements that showcase AI for governance, critical infrastructure and cyber resilience. These initiatives will be showcased at the AI Impact Summit being hosted by the Indian government in February 2026, where Kyndryl will feature its award-winning AI-enabled operating platform, Kyndryl Bridge, which has been recognised globally for leveraging AI efficiency at scale.

Additionally, Kyndryl has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Commerce & Industry in India, demonstrating how Kyndryl is pioneering efforts to apply AI in India's regulatory reform agenda.

“India warmly welcomes global partners to explore the vast opportunities in our nation and collaborate with our talented youth to innovate and excel,” said Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi.

“Together, we all can build solutions that not only benefit India but also contribute to global progress.”

RELATED STORIES

India, UK expand telecom partnership with new MoU

Kyndryl and Nokia partner to boost enterprise data centre networks