Kyivstar partners with Mavenir to boost enterprise connectivity

As a result of the partnership, Ukraine’s digital operator, which is part of the Veon Group, will deploy an advanced, future-ready architecture and full-stack solution, including hardware, software and a containerised platform.

According to the company, the FMC solution includes a Converged Telephony Application Server (CTAS), Media Resource Function (MRF), Element Management System and an Analytics Platform to support enterprise services.

Meanwhile, Defne, a specialist in voice solutions for the enterprise sector, will also collaborate with Mavenir to deliver select niche business services, while the cloud-native network infrastructure will oversee the solution.

Kyivstar CIO, Andriy Zhukovskyi, said: “Connectivity is incredibly important in Ukraine at this time, and our role is to keep deploying the best services to all our customers.

“Mavenir has demonstrated to us that they have a world-class solution that meets the needs of our enterprise customers, showcasing the ability to deliver on time - despite the extremely challenging environment in which we are working.”

Mavenir, senior vice president and general manager, Virtyt Koshi, added: “The team at Kyivstar is committed to deliver cutting edge services, and we’re proud to be the preferred partner for this new enterprise and business services capability.”

