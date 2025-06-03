Korea approves Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite rollout in landmark regulatory move

The move enables cross-border satellite broadband provision, allowing Eutelsat to deliver high-speed, low-latency satellite connectivity across a range of sectors, including maritime, enterprise, and government.

“From secure defence networks and maritime operations to cellular backhaul, OneWeb’s LEO service is designed to meet the needs of mission-critical environments,” said Neha Idnani, regional VP for APAC at Eutelsat OneWeb.

Intellian, headquartered in Pyeongtaek, is one of OneWeb’s primary technology partners in the region and the largest global supplier of its user terminals.

The pair have teamed up to grow LEO services in South Korea, with plans to offer connectivity to areas where terrestrial infrastructure is limited or unavailable.

Intellian’s portfolio includes flat-panel and parabolic terminals engineered for use across land, sea, and fixed-site installations. Its OW10Hx and OW11Fx terminals, based on phased array and enterprise-grade technologies, respectively, have already been deployed in international markets.

“Korea’s approval marks a significant inflexion point for the region,” said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian Technologies. “It underscores the government’s commitment to enabling next-gen connectivity and positions LEO as a commercially viable alternative where fibre or mobile networks cannot reach.”

“Partnering with Intellian enables us to deliver Korean-made terminals tailored for local deployment,” Idnani added.

With the license now in place, Eutelsat and Intellian plan to scale deployments both within Korea and beyond, targeting sectors where high-reliability, low-latency connectivity is increasingly critical.

