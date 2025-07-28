KKR in talks to acquire STT GDC in $5bn deal: report
KKR in talks to acquire STT GDC in $5bn deal: report

Jasdip Sensi
July 28, 2025 10:21 AM
US based investment firm KKR is reportedly in talks to acquire ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).

According to Bloomberg, the deal could value the Asian infrastructure firm at over $5 billion, with the possible sale happening within weeks.

KKR already holds a 14.1% stake in the privately held data centre operator after it partnered with Singtel to invest $1.4 billion in the company last year.

STT GDC currently operates or is developing data centres in India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Germany, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The news comes as KKR recently came under fire by The European Union, which launched an investigation into whether KKR gave false or misleading information to its merger regulator before getting approval for a multibillion-euro deal to buy Telecom Italia’s (TIM) NetCo arm.

The deal, which was approved by the European Commission in May 2024, is worth up to €22 billion, with the commissioner claiming it will not harm competition in Europe.

A KKR spokesperson said the company takes its duties to both the European Commission and Italian regulators seriously and will work with the Commission to address any concerns.

They added: “As part of the transaction clearance, we worked with the European Commission in good faith and provided specific and accurate information and FiberCop continues to adhere to customer commitments and economic regulation governed by AGCOM, the independent Italian communications regulatory authority.”

Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
