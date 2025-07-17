Khazna, Eni build 500MW AI data centre in Italy

The deal was signed in Rome, with the presence of Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, senior UAE officials and Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy.

Additionally, Khazna CEO Hassan Alnaqbi and Eni COO Guido Brusco signed the deal for their companies.

The new data centre campus will use “Blue Power” from Eni, a low-carbon energy source from a new power plant that captures CO2 emissions.

The project is the first step in a plan to reach 1GW IT capacity in Italy, as set out in a Letter of Intent signed during the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Italy in February this year.

Khazna Data Centers, CEO, Hassan Alnaqbi, said: “We’re proud to partner with Eni, a demonstrated energy leader, on this HoT, which represents a defining step in Khazna’s European expansion.

“Together with Eni, we are enabling the infrastructure needed for exponential AI growth- delivering the scale, sustainability, and operational precision that next-generation compute demands.”

Eni COO of natural resources, Guido Brusco, continued: “Through this partnership, Eni and Khazna are jointly contributing to delivering a world-class hyperscale infrastructure, strategic for Italy and Europe, providing their distinctive capabilities in innovation, energy sustainability and rapid time-to-market.”

