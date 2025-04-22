Khazna expands data centre presence in the UAE

Situated in Abu Dhabi, AUH4 in Mafraq and AUH8 in Masdar City will sit beside QAJ1 in Ajman, a site which is poised to become the region’s first AI-optimised data centre.

Together, these three facilities will meet LEED Gold certification and will incorporate technology which supports both cloud and AI workloads, the company revealed.

These centres will also utilise adiabatic free cooling to increase energy efficiency, setting new benchmarks for Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) in the region.

The AUH4 site is scheduled for completion in August 2026, with the AUH8 facility being completed in December 2026, respectively.

Meanwhile, QAJ1 in Ajman, designed as the first AI-optimised data centre in the region, will provide 100MW of capacity and support the intensive computing needs of AI-driven applications transforming various sectors.

With the structural framework now in place, the initial phase of QAJ1 is expected to be completed by December 2026. This phase includes the deployment of advanced liquid cooling systems to efficiently manage heat from high-performance CPUs and GPUs.

Khazna CEO, Hassan Alnaqbi, said: “The UAE economy is transforming rapidly as industries across the board continue to embed AI into more of their critical processes. This is creating unprecedented capacity demand for AI-optimised infrastructure, and we’re proud to be meeting this demand.

“The establishment of AUH4 and AUH8, as well as the strong progress we are making on QAJ1, reaffirm our position as a key enabler of the future economy that is currently being built in the UAE.”

