Keppel acquires GMG to strengthen subsea cable market presence
Free Trial

Capacity Media is part of techoraco, techoraco Limited, 4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236387.

Copyright © techoraco and its affiliated companies 2025

Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement

Cookies Settings
News

Keppel acquires GMG to strengthen subsea cable market presence

Jasdip Sensi
March 10, 2025 10:24 AM
GMG- Keppel.png

Keppel Infrastructure Fund (KIF) has acquired a 100% stake in Global Marine Group (GMG) from investment affiliates of J.F Lehman & Company, for an undisclosed sum.

Marking the first investment by KIF, the move expands the company’s digital infrastructures sector in Asia.

Currently, GMG operates a fleet of six vessels dedicated to the maintenance and installation of the global subsea fibre optic cable network.

The acquisition comes as the company predicts the global market for subsea cable maintenance and installation is projected to grow at an estimated 45% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2029.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

Keppel CEO of fund management and chief investment officer, Christina Tan, said: “We are excited to complete this investment in GMG. It is a rare and unique opportunity to acquire a world-leading provider of subsea cable maintenance and installation services.

ITW Asia 2025_600x74.jpg

“This investment builds on Keppel’s digital infrastructure strategy which includes the Bifrost Cable System, and now, GMG. With a substantial proportion of GMG’s business secured by long-term contracts with huge growth potential, especially in Asia, we are poised to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns to our investors.”

Tan added: “In addition, GMG’s strong expertise aligns with Keppel’s strategy to be an ecosystem partner for digital connectivity and supports our growth ambitions in the subsea cable business.”

RELATED STORIES

Keppel partners Converge for capacity on Bifrost cable

PCCW Global, Keppel Data Centres launch Hong Kong ICX

Topics

NewsInvestment & FinanceFibreSubsea
1727888239447.jpg
Jasdip Sensi
Digital Editorial Lead
Contact
More from across our site
Load More
Gift this article
capacitymedia-logo-white.png

Never miss a story again

Subscribe to Capacity today to receive daily insights into the developments and ideas shaping the global connectivity industry.
Subscribe