KDDI joins growing list of telcos supporting Aduna API platform

Ben Wodecki
February 13, 2025 04:14 PM
Person holding mobile phone with logo of Japanese telecommunications company KDDI Corporation in front of web page. Focus on phone display.

Japanese telco KDDI Corp is the latest operator to back Aduna, the telecom industry’s API joint venture.

Through its investment, KDDI will promote the implementation of common network APIs and support the growth of businesses utilising the latest communication technologies through partnerships.

KDDI also hopes to support the global expansion of its domestic businesses through other Aduna partners.

Subscribe today for free

The connectivity news and insights that matter - straight to your inbox

“By collaborating with global carriers and building an environment where APIs can be used globally, KDDI aims to expand the use of APIs among overseas companies such as hyperscalers Google Cloud and Vonage,” the company said in a statement [translated].

Aduna was unveiled last September, bringing together some of the biggest names in telco to create a global API platform where businesses can build applications capable of functioning across any network.

KDDI joins the likes of Ericsson, Bharti Airtel, and Orange in backing Aduna, with recent additions including Sinch and Infobip joining up.

KDDI also joined the GSMA Open Gateway initiative launched by the GSMA in February 2023 to establish common APIs.

Topics

NewsAduna
