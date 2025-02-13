KDDI joins growing list of telcos supporting Aduna API platform

Through its investment, KDDI will promote the implementation of common network APIs and support the growth of businesses utilising the latest communication technologies through partnerships.

KDDI also hopes to support the global expansion of its domestic businesses through other Aduna partners.

“By collaborating with global carriers and building an environment where APIs can be used globally, KDDI aims to expand the use of APIs among overseas companies such as hyperscalers Google Cloud and Vonage,” the company said in a statement [translated].

Aduna was unveiled last September , bringing together some of the biggest names in telco to create a global API platform where businesses can build applications capable of functioning across any network.

KDDI joins the likes of Ericsson, Bharti Airtel, and Orange in backing Aduna, with recent additions including Sinch and Infobip joining up.

KDDI also joined the GSMA Open Gateway initiative launched by the GSMA in February 2023 to establish common APIs.

