KDDI and DriveNets launch strategic partnership

According to the pair, the move aims to expand the use of disaggregated routers, improve router management and reduce the costs of large-scale network deployments.

As part of the agreement, KDDI will start deploying DriveNets’ Network Cloud solution in core routers at four key locations, with plans for commercial use by the end of 2025.

As a result, both companies will work together to create a flexible network architecture that can quickly adapt to changing market conditions and technological advances.

KDDI Corporation, senior managing executive officer, CTO, general manager of core technology sector, Kazuyuki Yoshimura, said: “We are delighted to have signed the basic agreement for the strategic partnership with DriveNets. Since 2020, we at KDDI have been committed to achieving open and scalable networks, and we believe our collaboration with DriveNets will create significant new innovations.

“Our vision for the future is to build a flexible and robust architecture suited to the AI era, allowing us to swiftly respond to the evolving market needs and set new industry standards.”

DriveNets Ido Susan, added: “We are honoured to become a strategic partner of KDDI, one of the world's leading telecommunications carriers. Together with KDDI, we will promote openness, disaggregation, and innovation across the entire network - from the core network to the edge and aggregation layers.

“By streamlining network operations and introducing automation and generative AI tools, we aim to help KDDI enhance the efficiency of its network and build a resilient architecture that can flexibly meet future demands.”

