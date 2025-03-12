Kao Data launches high-density AI data centre with liquid cooling in Harlow
Ben Wodecki
March 12, 2025 01:33 PM
Kao Data's new KLON-03 data centre based at its Harlow campus

Kao Data has unveiled the latest facility at its Harlow campus, KLON-03, a 17.6MW data centre set to power AI workloads.

The site will be powered by 100% renewable energy and boast direct-to-chip, liquid-cooled infrastructure alongside traditional air-cooled servers.

Each of the new facility’s Technology Suites will feature hybrid-cooled, hot aisle containment (HAC) systems capable of housing high-density compute and GPU-accelerated server infrastructure, with rack densities of up to 130kW.

“The era of AI is firmly with us, and what better way to celebrate UK AI innovation than on the campus at which Sir Charles Kao first-pioneered fibre optics,” said Doug Loewe, CEO of Kao Data. “I’m proud of the way our technical team has continued to finesse the design envelope, and am excited to see our first, large-scale, liquid-cooled infrastructure deployment become a reality.”

Kao Data’s Harlow campus, also known as Kao Data Park, was first launched in 2018. The second 10MW facility went live back in 2023.

The new KLON-03 is boosted by its close proximity to London’s low-latency internet exchanges. All deployments at the site feature digital twin functionality, meaning customers can obtain insights into their compute operations.

David Bloom, founder and chairman of Kao Data, said: “This year marks ten years’ since our vision for the Harlow campus was first-incepted, and I’m delighted that our concept continues to be vindicated, with Harlow firmly established as the UK’s preeminent destination for HPC, AI cloud and GPU-supported deployments.

“KLON-03 will set a new bar for our industrial-scale data centre platform, and in line with the government's AI Opportunities Action Plan, will provide one of the country’s largest footprints of liquid-cooled data centre capacity.”

Datacloud Global Congress2025 600x74.jpg

The launch of Kao Data’s latest Harlow site adds to its securing Ori’s first UK-based AI cloud region, which includes the country’s first tranche of Nvidia H200 GPUs.

Topics

NewsAIAI MLdata centreData Centres
