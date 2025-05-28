JT, Ericsson roll out new 5G network

Over the weekend, the first 5G sites went live in Jersey, following months of trials between the two telecom companies, which successfully migrated the old network on sites within Area One in St Ouen and transitioned to the newly built network.

The rollout will take place over several months, with areas going live using a phased approach.

Meanwhile, the full 5G Standalone (SA) experience will only be available once all phases are completed, which is expected by the end of the year.

While Ericsson supports 183 5G networks in 77 countries, JT will be joining 60 leading operators globally with the launch of 5G SA, the company revealed.

JT Group, CEO, Daragh McDermott, said: “Networks are never complete; the work never stops because technology is always improving, so our focus will always be on enabling the technology of tomorrow, for our customers today.

“We are constantly looking ahead while addressing current needs, providing the best possible connectivity and working with partner organisations and businesses to help them get the most out of the network. It's about taking the right risks and making prudent investments so everyone can thrive and innovate, advancing the digital economy across the Channel Islands."

Ericsson UK&I CEO, Katherine Ainley, added: “Ericsson and JT share a vision for next-generation connectivity that creates new possibilities for people, businesses, and society. By investing in an end-to-end solution from Ericsson, JT is building a robust network with best-in-class coverage and performance.

“This advanced infrastructure will not only mean faster and more reliable connections but also support new devices, services and business models that will position the Channel Islands as a global hub for innovation. We're looking forward to continuing our partnership to further develop the network and deliver new experiences for JT’s customers."

This partnership comes as JT recently made 35 job cuts as part of a “transformation” including security updates worth around £85 million.

According to Treasury Minister Elaine Millar, 69 roles were cut across the group since 1 January 2024, with 35 being in Jersey.

However, she added that there was "no current" round of redundancies, claiming these changes form “part of a broader transformation of the company."

