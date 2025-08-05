Inside Jericho: Broadcom’s new chip built for AI data centres

Broadcom says the Jericho4 product can connect more than one million processors across multiple data centres. It is also able to handle roughly four times more information than its previous version.

Jericho4 is a scalable ethernet switch router series that Broadcom says is ideal for large-scale and high-density Ethernet network switching, carrier Ethernet, edge and core routers, peering, data centre and cloud applications.

The company says Jericho4 introduces several features that increase the amount of networking traffic across large networks. These networks operate across data centres.

Additionally, Jericho4 supports MACsec encryption on every port at full speed to protect data moving between data centres, Broadcom says. This is designed to deliver strong security without compromising performance, even at the highest traffic loads.

Broadcom has designed the Jericho chip to be deployed on a large scale to help mitigate network congestion issues.

As building and deploying AI has become more complex, technology giants are needing more sophisticated semiconductors, or chips, to successfully run AI in data centres.

Reuters reports that the Jericho4 chip uses the same high-bandwidth memory (HBM) designers that the likes of Nvidia and AMD use for their AI processors – which is necessary, given the volume of data.

More broadly, Broadcom is now shipping its Jericho4 ethernet fabric router – a purpose-built platform for the next generation of distributed AI infrastructure. Designed to interconnect over one million XPUs across multiple data centres, Broadcom says Jericho4 breaks through traditional scaling limits.

With the Tomahawk 6, Tomahawk Ultra and Jericho4, Broadcom offers a complete networking portfolio for HPC and AI.

“The Jericho4 family is engineered to extend AI-scale Ethernet fabrics beyond individual data centers, supporting congestion-free RoCE and 3.2 Tbps HyperPort for unprecedented interconnect efficiency,” says Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Core Switching Group.

“Scale Up Ethernet (SUE), Tomahawk Ultra, Tomahawk 6 and Jericho4 all play a very important role in enabling large scale distributed computing systems within a rack, across racks and across data centres in an open and interoperable way.”

