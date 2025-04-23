Japan considers tougher telco data retention rules to fight fraud
Ben Wodecki
April 23, 2025 05:38 AM
The Japanese government is looking at toughening anti-fraud rules to potentially force telcos to preserve phone and app communication histories.

Local news outlet Mainichi Shimbun reports that the proposed regulation would see operators maintain information on user data so law enforcement agencies can analyse communication history to identify suspects.

The proposed rules come after law enforcement agencies encountered cases where communication records were deleted before fraud investigations started.

The Japanese government is also reportedly considering mandatory identification requirements for data-only SIM card contracts.

Such a measure aims to prevent the misuse of data-only SIMs, which it believes can be utilised for voice calls when paired with certain applications.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is also looking into tightening rules related to encrypted messaging platforms like Signal and Telegram, with the government looking into “technical approaches” and the introduction of new legal remedies to tackle illicit activities on such apps.

The proposed regulation comes amid a wider crackdown in Japan on cases of digital fraud, with local outlets suggesting citizens are being increasingly targeted by scam call centre operations in neighbouring nations like Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia.

Topics

NewsPolicy and RegulationFraudFraud and SecurityAsia Pacific
