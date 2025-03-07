IWD 2025: Meet Capacity’s 20 Women to Watch

Stacie Pascale

Head of infrastructure development, Telstra

Pascale has built a remarkable career from her early days as a product analyst at Level 3, to her current role as head of infrastructure development at Telstra International.

Pascale was promoted in 2024 to chief product officer at Aqua Comms. During her tenure, she led the company’s five-year strategic plan, pioneered a groundbreaking spectrum as-a-service model and contributed to the company’s sale preparation.

Overseeing key departments, including product, vendor management and marketing, Pascale showcased her expertise in driving innovation and growth.

In September 2024, she joined Telstra to lead its network investment strategy, a role that aligns with her vision for global connectivity.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Pascale champions diversity and inclusion, initiating impactful DE&I programmes and co-founding the PTC Beyond programme, to empower under-30s talent in the ICT sector. She collaborates with US universities to enhance education on ICT, submarine cable history and related curriculum development.

Pascale is equally passionate about sustainability, and in 2024 she spearheaded initiatives to optimise subsea network power usage. Her projects include carbon-neutral cable landing-station proposals, transponder innovations for power efficiency and backhaul optimisation to reduce environmental impact.

Through her leadership and forward thinking vision, Pascale continues to shape the telecom industry.

Asha Mary Thomas

Director of commercial roaming, e&

Thomas is a trusted leader in the telecommunications industry, with over 21 years of experience in roaming business management.

Renowned for her ability to foster collaboration and drive exceptional results, Thomas has consistently exceeded department targets at e& (formerly Etisalat Group).

In 2024, her dedication and influence earned her recognition as one of the Rocco top five influential people in telecom wholesale.

Thomas’s mission is clear: to elevate customer satisfaction while maximising e&’s roaming business performance. Over two decades, she has perfected strategies to expand wholesale roaming, enabling broader access through innovative, high-value deals.

Thomas’s collaborative efforts with partners across Asia, Europe and Africa have redefined wholesale and retail strategies, ensuring mutual success for stakeholders and enhanced customer experiences.

Thomas holds an MBA in marketing and a bachelor’s degree in computer science. She has honed her leadership skills through prestigious programmes, including e&’s Gold programme in collaboration with Cornell, MIT and Wharton, and specialised training in digital strategies at Columbia Business School.

As a participant in Nokia, e& and UN Women’s inaugural female leadership programme, her green sustainability project received sponsorship from Nokia Bell Labs.

Through her expertise, Thomas remains a catalyst for innovation and growth in the telecom industry, securing her position as one of Capacity’s Women to Watch in 2025.

Kerstin Baumgart

Director of wholesale, Telekom Deutschland

Baumgart embodies leadership defined by perseverance, customer-centricity and a commitment to excellence. Since April 2023, she has served as director of wholesale at Deutsche Telekom, driving the integration of national and international wholesale operations into the unified T Wholesale division.

Her strategic vision is reshaping Deutsche Telekom’s wholesale arm into a global leader in the evolving telecoms landscape. Baumgart’s innovative leadership has delivered significant achievements, including securing a groundbreaking fibre-optic cooperation with O2 Telefónica.

Under her guidance, Deutsche Telekom enabled O2 to market fibre-optic tariffs to over 7.4 million households, showcasing her ability to forge lucrative partnerships and deliver impactful results.

Her extensive experience in product development and B2B markets positions her as a decisive, forward thinking leader who values adaptability and integrity. Baumgart actively supports diversity in leadership through her involvement with Generation CEO, an international network of top female executives.

Committed to empowering teams and fostering collaboration, Baumgart is determined to meet industry challenges head-on, ensuring Deutsche Telekom remains a trusted partner in wholesale connectivity.

Nadia Habsatou

President, Learn & Adapt

With 18 years of experience, Habsatou has built a career rooted in expertise and a passion for navigating digital transformation.

As president of Learn & Adapt, she empowers organisations and individuals to thrive in a world defined by volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity. Habsatou’s career highlights include developing innovative solutions and excelling in various leadership roles within the telecoms industry.

A certified Gallup Strengths Coach, she leverages her insights to guide clients through challenges, fostering resilience and adaptability.

Her consultancy bridges the gap between technological advances and human-centric solutions, helping organisations embrace exponential change effectively. Her firm’s initiatives include creating tailored strategies for clients to achieve digital transformation, utilising her deep understanding of telecoms and sales services.

Habsatou’s hands-on approach enables businesses to adapt to shifting markets while cultivating sustainable growth. Her contributions extend far beyond business, as she actively mentors professionals, sharing her insights on leadership and transformation.

Additionally, Habsatou regularly shares her expertise at industry events, promoting digital inclusion and advising on how best to nurture industry talent. Habsatou’s commitment to fostering adaptability and innovation cements her place as one of Capacity’s Women to Watch in 2025.

Sarah Mills

Global head of wholesale, Telstra

With over 25 years of experience in telecoms, Mills has earned her place as a transformative leader in the global connectivity space. Now serving as global head of wholesale at Telstra, Mills leverages her expertise to drive sustainable operations, customer-focused solutions and diversity initiatives.

Before joining Telstra, Mills held senior roles at Vodafone UK, Neos Networks and Telefónica Global Solutions, where she led commercial and sales teams across the LATAM, EMEA and AsiaPacific regions.

Her track record of fostering partnerships and implementing innovative solutions reflects her dedication to excellence.

At Telstra, Mills focuses on leveraging the company’s extensive subsea cabling and data centre network to meet growing global demand for connectivity. Her strategic vision aligns with emerging technologies, positioning Telstra as a leader in digital infrastructure.

Mills’s collaborative leadership style and passion for empowering teams make her an invaluable asset. Her forward-thinking approach and dedication to progress solidify her recognition in this list for 2025.

Sayuri Moodliar

Director of ESG, Open Access Data Centres

As director of environmental, social and governance at Open Access Data Centres, Moodliar is a driving force for innovation and inclusivity in the tech sector.

Her background as an infrastructure project finance lawyer and her dedication to mentorship makes her an inspiring figure in male dominated industries.

Moodliar advocates for gender equality and social transformation, championing digital skills empowerment for women across Africa. She actively participates in mentorship programmes like the Energising Women to Advance the Energy Transition initiative, nurturing future female leaders.

Moodliar’s efforts extend to addressing systemic barriers and promoting sustainability in tech, aligning with her company’s goals to revolutionise the sector. Moodliar’s leadership and commitment to progress place her among Capacity’s Women to Watch for this year.

Smriti Singh

Chief scientist, NetoAI Solutions

Singh is a trailblazer in AI, with nearly two decades of experience in natural language processing, generative AI and sustainable innovation.

As chief scientist at NetoAI, Singh has spearheaded advancements like the telecom-specific large language model, TSLAM-4B, which is recognised for its transformative impact on network optimisation and customer engagement.

Her work extends to conversational AI, refining NetoAI’s Ving platform to incorporate multilingual, multimodal capabilities and self-learning frameworks.

Singh champions ethical AI practices that ensure fairness, privacy and sustainability in every solution. Under her leadership, NetoAI is set to launch SLMs that operate on mobile and edge devices, highlighting her commitment to accessibility and efficiency. Singh’s expertise has earned her recognition at AI forums and a reputation as an industry thought leader.

From shaping digital health innovations at Samsung Research UK to advancing AGI at NetoAI, her contributions continue to redefine the possibilities of AI.

Nancy Novak

Chief innovation officer, Compass Datacenters

As chief innovation officer at Compass Datacenters, Novak leads the charge in delivering groundbreaking sustainability technologies that shape the future of the data centre industry.

Novak’s work ensures that Compass remains at the forefront of providing sustainable, reliable and scalable data centres that can be customised to meet the diverse needs of clients. Her role focuses on driving forward the continuous enhancement of processes that not only add value but also increase returns on Compass projects.

An advocate for challenging industry norms, Novak is passionate about breaking barriers, particularly in construction and advocating for women in leadership roles across all sectors. She is the host of the podcast Extending the Ladder, in which she brings together inspiring female leaders to share advice and insights for the benefit of others in their professional journey.

Before joining Compass, Novak held key operational leadership roles with prominent construction firms Hensel Phelps and Balfour Beatty. Her commitment to the industry extends beyond her company, as she serves on the executive board of the National Institute of Building Sciences, the World Trade Center Institute and Weston Solutions, a global environmental firm.

Additionally, Novak is an executive sponsor for bridging the digital divide with the iMasons Advisory Council, demonstrating her dedication to making the digital world more inclusive.

Through her innovative leadership and drive for change, Novak continues to inspire and shape the future of sustainable and transformative data centre solutions.

Connee Zhang

CEO, Cypress Telecom

Zhang, CEO of Cypress Telecom (CypressTel), demonstrates exceptional leadership and innovation within the technology sector, particularly focusing on SD-WAN solutions.

With CypressTel celebrating its 16th anniversary in 2024, Zhang has led the company through pivotal growth initiatives, strengthening its partner ecosystem by forging strategic collaborations with leading industry players such as Sangfor, Landray and Huawei.

These partnerships have significantly enhanced CypressTel's SDWAN connectivity. Zhang has also played a crucial role in expanding the company’s presence across the APAC and European markets, partnering with regional vendors to ensure that global customers enjoy reliable and extensive network coverage.

Notably, she oversaw the application for a service-based operations licence from Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority, positioning CypressTel as a key player in the region. Furthermore, she established an SD-WAN Joint Innovation Lab with Huawei to push the boundaries of network technology and deliver cutting edge solutions.

In addition, Zhang’s leadership facilitated CypressTel’s participation in the China Mobile Global Partners Conference, where the company showcased its AI-powered SD-WAN and SASE solutions.

Zhang’s commitment to innovation is also reflected in investments aimed at optimising network management and improving operational efficiency. Her strategic foresight in drafting industry standards for SD-WAN cements her as an influential figure in the technology sector.

Her visionary leadership and industry influence make Zhang a standout candidate.

Dr Ashley Jones

Head of global cybersecurity governance, UL Solutions

Dr Jones is a forward-thinking cybersecurity professional who seamlessly integrates digital threat mitigation with physical security strategies.

Over the past year, she has spearheaded a high-profile global governance programme, tackling the increasing complexities of data protection while maintaining a people centric approach.

Her doctorate in cybersecurity informs every initiative, allowing her to translate advanced research into practical and impactful solutions.

Dr Jones’s leadership extends beyond the corporate realm into academia, where she serves as an adjunct professor at Marymount University. Her teaching emphasises real-world applications and inclusive collaboration, underscoring her belief that diverse perspectives are vital in addressing today’s most pressing cyber challenges.

Dr Jones’s passion for cybersecurity also reaches younger audiences through two children’s books she has authored.

These engaging stories introduce children to the principles of responsible online behaviour, demystifying complex cybersecurity concepts in a way that resonates with readers of all ages. By championing digital citizenship from an early age, Dr Jones helps nurture a future generation that is both technologically skilled and ethically aware.

Dr Jones’s work is defined by her commitment to empowerment, innovation and meaningful outreach. Whether leading initiatives in a boardroom, mentoring future professionals in a classroom or inspiring young minds through her writing, she consistently drives positive change that extends far beyond her immediate environment.

Maureen Costello

VP for the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI) and sub-Saharan Africa, Google Cloud

Costello leads Google Cloud’s sales strategy and operations across the UKI and sub-Saharan Africa, bringing nearly three decades of industry expertise to her role as VP for the United Kingdom and Ireland (UKI) and sub-Saharan Africa.

Costello previously served as corporate vice president for industry solutions delivery at Microsoft and spent 25 years at Accenture, where she held senior leadership roles, including senior managing director and resources lead for UKI.

“It’s an honour to join Google Cloud at such a pivotal time in its journey,” Costello said of her appointment. “We have a tremendous opportunity to help businesses across the UKI and Sub-Saharan Africa harness the full potential of the cloud, from AI and data analytics to cybersecurity and sustainability. I am eager to build on the strong foundation already in place.”

At Google Cloud, Costello has been instrumental in expanding the company’s footprint in her focus regions. Costello’s proven leadership, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to driving growth and high-performing teams make her an invaluable asset to Google Cloud.

Costello's efforts in helping businesses harness the full potential of the cloud, from AI to cybersecurity, have contributed to Google Cloud’s success and expansion in her focus markets. Costello says she has a customer-first, people-focused mindset and believes that collaboration is the key to overcoming any challenge.

She loves to see people succeed and her greatest accomplishment comes from empowering them with the tools to do so.

Lorella Scalcione

Chief information officer, Sparkle

Scalcione, a telecommunications engineer with a degree from Sapienza University of Rome, is the driving force behind Sparkle’s digital transformation.

As chief information officer, Scalcione has implemented a data-centric, API-based IT architecture that unifies Sparkle’s 34 subsidiaries under the One Company Programme, streamlining operations and fostering customer focused innovation.

In 2024, Scalcione introduced AIdriven initiatives to optimise network assurance, sales efficiency and big data analysis.

These included a RAG model for generative AI, enabling rapid deployment of new functionalities and accelerating time-to-market for services.

Looking ahead, Scalcione’s focus on network-as-a-service concepts will further position Sparkle as a leader in digital telecoms solutions. Scalcione’s strategic leadership, attention to detail and unwavering commitment to transformation earn her a spot as one of Capacity’s Women to Watch in 2025.

Jennifer Holmes

CEO, London Internet Exchange (LINX)

Holmes, recently appointed CEO of LINX, is poised to lead the organisation into its next chapter as it celebrates 30 years of innovation in interconnection.

With a career spanning over 17 years at LINX, Holmes has held key roles, including head of sales and chief commercial officer, before joining the board in 2023.

Her leadership style is marked by authenticity, collaboration and a strong connection with members and staff. Under her guidance, LINX aims to expand its services and solidify its position as a leader in interconnection.

Holmes’s appointment comes at a pivotal time, and her vision for growth and innovation ensures her place among Capacity’s Women to Watch in 2025.

Jennifer Parkhill

Senior director, strategy execution & program management, Verizon Partner Solutions

Parkhill leads the strategy execution and communications team for Verizon Partner Solutions, the multi-billion dollar global wholesale business unit of Verizon.

She is responsible for executing key strategic initiatives and collaborating with cross-functional teams to achieve organisational goals.

Recognised as one of Capacity Media’s “20 Women to Watch” in 2023 and 2024, she is a passionate advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), as well as talent development and upskilling programmes.

Previously, Jenn led marketing communications for Verizon Partner Solutions, where she developed and implemented strategic marketing and communications plans.

With a strong emphasis on the voice of customer, she gathers insights from various sources, including partner events, advisory boards, surveys, and focus groups, to drive meaningful engagement and innovation.

Her extensive experience spans marketing, strategy, and operations, always with an eye on measurable impact.

Nataly Byelous

Group marketing director, RETN

Byelous is redefining the connectivity industry by addressing its most critical challenges, including network resiliency, strategic partnerships, and sustainability.

As group marketing director at RETN, she oversees the company’s global marketing strategy, focusing on responsible growth and the advancement of digital infrastructure to meet the demands of an evolving world.

With a deep understanding of the connectivity sector, Byelous has been instrumental in promoting RETN’s vision through innovative campaigns like ‘Building the Networks of Tomorrow,’ which highlighted the vital role of ethical partnerships in ensuring industry resiliency and sustainable growth. Her efforts have earned RETN prestigious industry accolades, such as nominations for "Innovation Disruptor of the Year" and "Best Pan-European Carrier."

Byelous’ leadership combines strategic marketing expertise with a commitment to sustainability, driving significant revenue growth while strengthening RETN’s reputation as a leader in the connectivity space.

She collaborates closely with key global partners, including Juniper, Infinera, and major internet exchanges, ensuring that RETN remains at the forefront of technological innovation and resilient infrastructure development. Beyond her marketing accomplishments, Byelous is a passionate advocate for sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Her support for impactful ESG initiatives has not only contributed to RETN’s success but also set a standard for responsible practices in the industry

Mariam Shaer

Group CEO, Sama Telecom

Shaer, Group CEO of Sama Telecom, is a visionary leader in the telecoms and technology industry.

With over 17 years of progressive experience, she has not only created tech products but co founded companies from scratch. Shaer is an active industry participant, contributing to solving several ongoing issues. Her innovative ideas have been implemented across various organisations. She has transformed SAMA into a service provider offering inhouse evaluation and fraud prevention solutions.

Under her leadership, SAMA has achieved a 120% year-over-year revenue growth.

Her impact is not just in numbers; it’s in the culture she’s built— a culture that values inclusivity, with women now making up over 40% of the workforce. Shaer has not only driven operational excellence but also empowered teams through mentorship and diversity initiatives. She is recognised for fostering innovation and creating a culture of collaboration.

Shaer has demonstrated that leadership isn’t just about reaching goals—it’s about lifting others as you climb.

During 2024, Shaer's country went through a catastrophic geopolitical conflict. Shaer played an instrumental role for the safety and well-being of everyone and implemented a successful “business continuity plan,” ensuring zero disruptions to our business operations and customer services.

Shaer is a devoted mother of two, a mentor, and an inspiration to everyone around her.

Cindy Liu

Head of data and AI infrastructure, Google

Liu is a highly accomplished technology executive with extensive experience driving strategy and execution across the data, AI, fintech, SaaS, and telecom industries.

Currently serving as the head of data and AI infrastructure at Google, she oversees the vision, strategy, and implementation of cutting-edge infrastructure that supports Google’s flagship products, including Gemini, Search, Maps, and YouTube.

Prior to joining Google, Liu played an integral role in shaping Capital One’s data transformation strategy. Her innovative work in data analytics, natural language processing, and data privacy resulted in 18 filed patents.

Liu also contributed significantly to Equinix’s growth, helping achieve an impressive 17% year-over-year increase during her tenure.

Renowned for her expertise in data management, privacy, and emerging technology trends, Liu frequently advises venture capital and private equity firms.

Her forward-thinking approach and leadership have cemented her reputation as a transformative figure in the development of data and AI infrastructure.

Liu’s impact has been recognised with accolades such as the Google Tech Impact Award, the Google Core Impact Award and the Capital One CIO Tech Excellence Award.

She also sat on the advisory board for Capital One Distinguished Engineers. Her contributions continue to shape the future of technology, making her one of the leading voices in the industry’s evolution.

Kate Waiganjo

Director of legal, WIOCC

Waiganjo has been an instrumental force behind the company’s rapid growth and expansion across Africa. Her strategic vision has been instrumental in positioning WIOCC as a dominant player in the region’s digital infrastructure landscape.

Overseeing all legal aspects of WIOCC’s strategic projects, Waiganjo has not only safeguarded the company’s interests but also laid the groundwork for sustainable growth.

One of her key achievements includes negotiating the highly impactful $50 million financing agreement, a critical enabler for WIOCC's expansion plans.

Her expertise ensured that this deal was structured to align with the company’s long-term goals, facilitating the rollout of essential infrastructure across Africa. In addition, Waiganjos deep understanding of the legal complexities within the industry has been vital in shaping WIOCC’s network expansion strategy.

Her work in managing legal frameworks for various cross-border projects has significantly contributed to WIOCC’s ability to scale and adapt to diverse regulatory environments.

Her strategic role in overseeing all legal matters related to WIOCC’s network expansion across multiple regions—whether it's establishing new points of presence, securing data centre agreements, or navigating complex regulatory environments—has been critical to the company’s success.

Waiganjo’s ability to anticipate potential challenges and proactively address legal risks has ensured that WIOCC continues to lead in delivering open-access, scalable digital infrastructure across Africa.

Mónica Martínez

Chief marketing officer, Telxius

Martínez, chief marketing officer at Telxius, has over 20 years of experience in the telecom sector, with expertise across network planning, service delivery, marketing and sales.

She leads numerous specialist projects at Telxius, providing a comprehensive vision from initial design to international service delivery and sales.

Martínez has played a pivotal role in the CELIA subsea cable project, a collaboration with SETAR, Orange, and APUA to connect the U.S. and the Caribbean.

CELIA will enhance capacity and redundancy across Telxius’ Americas routes, improving connectivity and providing opportunities for Caribbean businesses and users.

The cable will join Telxius’ other subsea cables, completing a next-generation subsea ring around Latin America. Additionally, Martínez has driven transformation in the global connectivity landscape, helping businesses expand beyond borders.

In the past year, she focused on expanding Telxius’ data centre footprint, which now comprises 20 carrier-neutral facilities globally. Many of these hubs are strategically located within cable landing stations (CLS), offering premium colocation services.

This supports customers in diversifying networks while maintaining high quality and low latency.

A regular panellist at industry events, Martínez is committed to driving innovation and collaboration within the global connectivity sector. She is also a passionate advocate of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

Alda Licis

Chief operating officer, Tilson Infrastructure

Licis, chief operating officer of Tilson Infrastructure, has led the company’s remarkable 30x growth since 2019, establishing it as a leading developer of new wireless vertical infrastructure and associated fibre-fronthaul networks in the US.

Through her visionary leadership, Licis has transformed Tilson Infrastructure into a hub of innovation, spearheading dense network deployments with pioneering pole designs, cost-effective fibre solutions and innovative publicprivate partnerships.

Licis’s operational expertise has driven Tilson’s market success while building a high-performing, resilient leadership team, with women now representing 50% of its senior executives. This milestone reflects Licis’s unwavering commitment to nurturing and developing diverse talent to advance business network initiatives.

Under her guidance, Tilson Infrastructure has set new benchmarks for right-ofway network deployment, delivering faster and more affordable connectivity solutions.

Licis’s influence goes beyond operational achievements; she is a dedicated mentor and a passionate advocate for women in telecoms, inspiring future leaders in this traditionally male-dominated industry. In a rapidly changing sector, Licis has displayed remarkable resilience and foresight. Her ability to anticipate trends and implement effective strategies has not only driven Tilson’s growth, but also contributed to narrowing the digital divide through innovative infrastructure projects.

Licis’s significant contributions to the industry, her trailblazing advancements in network deployment and her commitment to fostering diverse leadership make her a fitting honouree for 20 Women to Watch.

