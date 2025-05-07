ITW: Google director warns ‘ethical backbone must be built into AI development’

Speaking at the Women in Tech USA Stage at ITW 2025 in Washington D.C, Lui said: “Eventually, we want certifications to signal that AI systems meet strong privacy and ethical standards- like a seal of approval. We’re not quite there yet, but it’s coming.”

Instead, she calls for developers to ensure sensitive data is appropriately handled and that representation across datasets is balanced.

“When we talk about privacy by design, often called 'Privacy by God', what we mean is that privacy is integrated into systems from the start,” she says.

At the technology giant, Lui reveals it builds control structures that reflect best practices like minimisation, retention limits and consent protocols directly into infrastructure.

However, she also stresses that organisations “must follow the data trail”. She noted: “Ask: Is this data necessary? Do we have the right service set? Can we clean it, or remove the excess?

“We also need to consider community involvement, how users, cooperatives and stakeholders participate in decisions about data use. Accountability matters. That’s why user control is essential. People need to understand they have the right to control how their data is used and shared.

“Users should be able to say what data can and cannot be shared. Governments must support this through laws and policies that foster data conservation and moderation.”

“Ownership also matters. Who owns the data? Enterprises must be responsible stewards of the data they collect. Centralised ownership comes with risk. Shared data governance is key to maintaining trust,” she concludes.

RELATED STORIES

ITW Keynote: Geopolitical challenges delay subsea deployment, experts say

ITW: Cybersecurity demands greater accountability, industry leaders warn

ITW Keynote: Geopolitical challenges delay subsea deployment, experts say