ITW: Cybersecurity demands greater accountability, industry leaders say

Speaking at ITW 2025 in Washington D.C. CEO of RETN, Tony O’Sullivan stated: “There is no such thing as 100% security. You can have all the best conversations, the best domestic policies and processes and breaches can still happen. This has been a constant battle in the industry- attackers are always evolving.

“As we often say: the weakest link is the human factor," he said.

Meanwhile, EVP and head of global IP network at NTT Data, Michael Wheeler, added: “Even if all the protections aren't in place, the cyberthreat actor exploiting that weakness is still accountable. They’re still breaking in.”

Other panellists including Steve Lang, U.S. Coordinator for International Communications & Information Policy - State Department and Jennifer Raiford, CEO & CISO - Globe-Sec Advisory, agreed that actors must be held accountable.

However, they added that responsibility is also shared by companies managing sensitive data and infrastructure.

“There’s shared responsibility in how systems are managed and protected,” Wheeler added.

“Governments should set base standards and regulations. Once those are in place, companies must be held accountable to that level. If we’ve met the expectations placed upon us, then that accountability should be shared.”

Rainford also addressed how companies should view cybersecurity. “It has to be prioritised at the board level. Leadership within companies must recognise that cybersecurity is not just a technical issue - it’s a business imperative,” she warned.

“With the rapid development of AI, vulnerabilities are being exposed faster than ever- data, identity and infrastructure. Organisations that fail to address these won’t be able to scale or compete effectively. Cybersecurity is no longer optional. It’s essential.”

O’Sullivan concluded: “Any company that doesn’t see cybersecurity as a smart investment probably won’t stay in business for long. Data breaches can ruin reputations and lead to major financial losses.”

