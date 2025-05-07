C3ntro unveils 2,500km fibre optic cable connecting Arizona to Mexico

As part of the company's Tikva Project, a bid to span the cable will span between Phoenix, Arizona and Querétaro, Mexico.

Using AI-ready fibre, multiple ducts and a low-latency Pacific route, the network will be fully underground and redundant.

The company revealed construction started in March and the network is expected to be ready by Q4 next year, for hyperscalers, cloud companies, carriers, international operators and enterprises with high-capacity, low-latency connectivity.

Meanwhile, services will include dark fibre and wavelengths at 100/400/800Gb.

Other features of the project will include 29 intermediate landing points (ILAs/PoPs) in key US and Mexican cities, offering edge data centre capabilities to deliver local data quickly.

C3ntro Telecom president Simon Masri said: “Tikva is not just a network; it’s a symbol of hope and progress. This project embodies our commitment to bridging borders with technology and empowering businesses with world-class connectivity.

“We are proud to have one of the world’s largest hyperscalers already contractually committed, which underscores the confidence in our vision. With Tikva, we are redefining what’s possible in digital infrastructure across Mexico and the United States.”

