Italian postal service buys 15% of Telecom Italia from Vivendi
Ben Wodecki
March 31, 2025 01:32 PM
Vivendi has agreed to sell a 15% stake in Telecom Italia (TIM) to the Italian postal service provider, Poste Italiane, in a deal worth around €684 million.

The deal, which is expected to be completed in the first half of 2025, will see Poste Italiane add to its existing 9.81% stake in the telco.

The postal firm said it plans to take on a “long-term industrial shareholder role”, describing the deal as aims to “foster the creation of synergies between Poste Italiane and TIM”.

Upon completion, Poste Italiane is looking to provide access to its prepaid card service, Postepay, to TIM's mobile network infrastructure from January 2026.

The postal firm is also looking at “enhancing multiple opportunities” between the two companies across ICT services and media content, financial, insurance and payment services, and energy.

For Vivendi, meanwhile, the investment firm has repeatedly sought to sell its TIM stake, though the deal with Poste Italiane will still see it retain a 2.51% minority stake in TIM.

“Foreign institutional investors” are listed as the current largest shareholders in TIM, holding 40.64 %, while “Italian institutional investors” on 4.33%.

Europe
