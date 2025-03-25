ISPA UK and INCA launch guidelines to improve broadband rollout

As a result, the guidance aims to help providers engage with local communities during the national rollout of gigabit broadband infrastructure.

Developed by the Telecommunications Poles Working Group, formed by ISPA UK and INCA at the request of the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), the move focuses on improving existing practices, sharing industry knowledge and involving key stakeholders.

According to the companies, the move is designed to ensure broadband infrastructure is deployed effectively while considering the needs of local communities, with guidance including notification requirements, height restrictions and regulations for natural and protected areas.

ISPA UK head of policy and co-chair of the telecommunications poles working group, Till Sommer, said: “We couldn’t have achieved this without the willingness from providers to collaborate, and without the robust but constructive feedback from Broadband Minister Sir Chris Bryant and his team.

“The new guidance document will enhance community engagement, foster collaboration and ensure that everyone reaps the rewards of full fibre.”

INCA CEO, Paddy Paddison, added: “The broadband rollout that is happening today is laying the foundation for economic growth and digital inclusion all across the UK by providing the backbone for the UK’s digital economy, society and public sector.

“Delivering this once in a generation project would not be possible without the use of telecommunications poles but it is essential to get the deployment right, and fully engage with local communities.”

RELATED STORIES

Ofcom sets out plans to boost UK fibre broadband investment

Budget 2024: UK govt pledges £500m for broadband and mobile expansion across rural areas