IQM wins contract for Czechia's first quantum computer

The Czechia quantum computer will run on IQM´s Star Architecture, designed to operate more efficiently and run quantum error corrections more effectively.

“Winning the first quantum computer delivery in the Czech Republic is a significant milestone for IQM and the entire Central European quantum community,” said Mikko Välimäki, co-CEO of IQM. “We are extremely excited as this is the first customer system based on our next-generation star topology QPU, which is set to shortcut the path to quantum error correction.”

The unit will be part of the LUMI-Q consortium, a pan-European collaboration effort to expand quantum computer access across the continent.

‍‍The new quantum computer will be available for use to a range of end-users, including researchers and academics as well as the public sector.

"We are excited to have a quantum computer with the new unique QPU topology. This architecture will significantly improve the efficiency of computations and the scalability of our system,” said Branislav Jansík, supercomputing services director at IT4Innovations.

“The star topology offers optimal connections between qubits, minimising error rates and increasing the reliability of quantum operations. Thanks to this topology, we can better utilise quantum entanglement and achieve faster and more accurate results in a wide range of applications, from artificial intelligence to complex system simulations.”

