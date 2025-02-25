Intel launches new Xeon 6 lineup targeting data centre and networking

The struggling chipmaker’s new Xeon 6 lineup targets both data centre and networking deployments, with major players like AT&T, Verizon, and Cisco using the CPUs for servers, software, and services.

Michelle Johnston Holthaus, interim co-CEO of Intel and CEO of Intel Products, said: “We are intensely focused on bringing cutting-edge leadership products to market that solve our customers’ greatest challenges and help drive the growth of their business.

“The Xeon 6 family delivers the industry’s best CPU for AI and groundbreaking features for networking, while simultaneously driving efficiency and bringing down the total cost of ownership.”

Once dominant in the CPU market, Intel has lost significant ground to rivals, chiefly AMD.

In a bid to turn around its fortunes, Intel is targeting both the networking and data centre markets with its new Xeon 6s, offering specialised iterations to support both workload types.

The Xeon® 6700/6500 series processor is designed for data centres. It contains P-Cores optimised for low latency and can be paired with a GPU to support AI applications.

Intel said the Xeon 6 offers up to 1.5x better performance in AI inference on a chip while using one-third fewer cores.

The SoC version, meanwhile, is designed for network and edge applications, featuring built-in accelerators to support virtualised radio access networks (vRAN) and network security workloads.

Intel claims the chip provides up to 2.4x the RAN capacity and a 70% improvement in performance-per-watt compared to previous generations.

In addition to the new CPUs, Intel unveiled new ethernet controller and network adapter product lines to address grown demand from telcos and enterprises for AI, cloud and edge applications.

