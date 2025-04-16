Insider Access: The future of fibre networks: How investments are evolving
As fibre investment moves beyond its early boom, what comes next?
From market saturation concerns to the realities of consolidation and new capital strategies, leading investors and operators explore what’s shaping fibre’s future — and why the mid-market may be where the real action is.
Register to read the full report here
More from Insider Access
How are new data centre builds driving fibre deployments
Fixed wireless access: From a last resort to an additional revenue stream
How investors are meeting the continued demand for capital in data centres