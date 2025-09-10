Introducing InfraXchange: Connecting mobile, tower, and digital infrastructure leaders

TowerXchange, the network for tower industry professionals, is now InfraXchange – with an expanded focus beyond towers to other areas of the network and greater integration with techoraco’s other events in the wider digital infrastructure space.

In a time of reduced M&A and operator need for opex and capex optimisation, this change meets the needs of operators and drives more strategic engagement between the key players in the industry – towercos, operators, and other partners.

Why the rebrand and expanded focus?

When TowerXchange was founded in 2012, the telecom tower industry was a nascent, relatively unknown sector. Towercos and the issues that mattered to them most were overlooked in wider telecom events and TowerXchange gave them a home and a voice.

TowerXchange’s research became the de facto source of intelligence on the industry, tracking the large waves of sale and leasebacks, creating the go-to source of tower counts and news and providing in-depth news and analysis delving into the inner workings of the sector.

Over time the industry has matured. The big M&A deals have now happened in most markets, towercos have continued to refine their operations and business models and the industry is a well understood asset class.

The next era is one of fewer inorganic growth opportunities, higher interest rates and ever more cautious operator spending. It is also an era where telecom networks are becoming critical national infrastructure whilst AI and radical changes in the way that networks are architected are redefining telco priorities.

For telcos grappling with low revenue growth, opex and capex optimisation is front of mind. Towercos and tower sharing are a critical part of this strategy, but must also be viewed in the context of other partnerships and industry shifts.

To better meet the needs of operators and drive more strategic engagement with towercos and other key partners, TowerXchange is becoming InfraXchange.

What’s changing and why?

While towercos and excellence in designing, deploying, managing, and sharing passive infrastructure will remain central to InfraXchange, the event now casts a wider net.

A stronger focus on the critical role of infrastructure sharing, infrastructure outsourcing, opex optimisation, smarter access network design and cross-sectoral collaboration reflects the industry’s ultimate ambition: to build leaner, more resilient networks that create value for telcos, towercos, other neutral hosts and end-users alike.

Equally important, policy and regulation are front and centre. By co-locating InfraXchange with sister events in the broader connectivity and digital infrastructure space, we amplify the industry’s collective voice, attracting greater engagement from government and public sector leaders at a truly industry-defining gathering.

Plus, with standout examples of infrastructure sharing, policy innovation, and business models emerging worldwide, we’re thrilled to announce that our European event is evolving into a Global gathering.

This new format will break down regional silos, spotlight best practices, and share cautionary lessons that can shape company strategies and guide regulation across markets.

Key topics and themes

Tracking traffic trends – Forecast data growth, assess how shifting demand is reshaping telco CapEx priorities, and understand the implications for strategy, infrastructure needs, and investor confidence

Cutting opex smartly – Streamline processes, modernise technologies, and optimise partnerships to drive efficiency and cost savings in network operations.

Rethinking outsourcing and sharing – Evaluate how current infrastructure outsourcing and sharing models are performing against financial and strategic goals, and address the technical hurdles shaping their future

Evolving MNO–towerco relationships – Redefine partnerships to unlock new, sustainable growth opportunities for both mobile operators and tower companies.

Building stronger cross-sector alliances – Foster partnerships between telcos, towercos, utilities, municipalities, and infrastructure owners to deliver cost-effective, resilient networks

Policy as a performance driver – Examine regulatory frameworks that enable or obstruct affordable, high-performance connectivity, and uncover lessons from other markets

Strengthening resilience – Protect networks against cyber threats, vandalism, extreme weather, and natural disasters through smarter design, operations, and collaboration

AI as a force multiplier – Integrate AI across the value chain, from network planning and optimisation to predictive maintenance and service innovation

Mastering energy efficiency – Reduce costs and improve uptime with advanced energy system design, new technologies, and operational best practices

Connecting everywhere – Deploy innovative business models and technologies to deliver top-tier connectivity, from high-density urban hubs and in-building coverage to rural and remote communities.

Network evolution – Explore how new network architectures could redefine investment models and expand the role of towercos and other infracos.

The 2025/2026 event calendar

InfraXchange Asia (3-4 December 2025, Shangri-La, Singapore) Co-located with ITW Asia and Datacloud Asia

InfraXchange Middle East (10-12 February 2026, Grand Hyatt, Dubai) Co-located with Capacity Middle East and Datacloud Middle East

InfraXchange Global (June 2026, London) Featuring the Global Towerco CEO leadership summit

InfraXchange Africa (September 2026, Radisson Blu, Nairobi) Co-located with ITW Africa and Datacloud Africa

For more information click here.