Infovista, Google Cloud join forces on RF network planning
News

Ben Wodecki
March 11, 2025 01:33 PM
Network software provider Infovista has partnered with Google Cloud to transform wireless network planning.

Under the partnership, Infovista will integrate Google Cloud's Propagation API — a cloud-based service that leverages detailed geospatial data for accurate radio frequency (RF) signal modelling — into its Planet network planning suite, simplifying the complexity and lowering the cost of designing wireless networks.

The collaboration is designed to fill the void left by Google's network planning tool, which was shut down at the end of 2024.

Infovista said the partnership introduces an improved total cost of ownership (TCO) approach for network planning, reducing both upfront investment and ongoing operational expenses while ensuring planners have constant access to the latest geodata and propagation models.

The integration specifically supports network planners working across Tier 2 and Tier 3 mobile network operators, managed service providers, and private networks, offering an alternative to traditional, resource-intensive RF planning methods.

Rick Hamilton, CEO at Infovista, said: “By combining Google's unparalleled geodata capabilities with our network planning expertise, we're democratising access to sophisticated RF planning tools. This is particularly crucial as the industry expands CBRS deployments, accelerates Fixed Wireless Access rollouts, and embraces private networks.”

Topics

NewsNetwork TransformationSoftware and Automation
Senior Reporter Capacity Media
