Infosys, Telstra partner to boost AI-powered digital transformation in Australia

The alliance is designed to accelerate Infosys’ strategy to help clients navigate their AI journey. As the leading telecommunications and technology company in Australia, Telstra is seeking the collaboration to propel AI-enabled cloud and digital solutions for Australian businesses.

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, will acquire 75% of the shareholding in Versent Group1, Australia’s leading digital transformation solutions provider and wholly owned subsidiary of Telstra Group. The company will also have operational control, as Telstra continues to retain a 25% minority stake in Versent Group.

Both companies say this aims to reflect its confidence in the shared potential for growth and customer value, combining Telstra's connectivity, Versent’s local digital engineering expertise and Infosys’ global scale.

Salil Parekh, CEO at Infosys says: “We are excited to bring Infosys Topaz to enable transformative AI-first capabilities to complement Versent Group’s cloud-first digital foundation.

“Expanding our trusted collaboration with Telstra, with whom we share a valued relationship, unveils a new opportunity to further accelerate the innovation agenda for enterprises across the region.”

Versent Group has a strong reputation for helping Australian businesses design and implement cloud strategies with industry leading partners to deliver digital transformation. Its team of 650 engineers, advisors and strategists work across Australia and aims now to strengthen Infosys’ local presence.

The company primarily serves large blue-chip organisations with an established presence in government and education, financial institutions, energy and the utilities sector.

“Our collaboration with Infosys reflects our confidence in the value we can unlock together,” says Vicki Brady, CEO at Telstra. “Their global scale, deep industry knowledge and culture of innovation and service excellence will be instrumental in accelerating Versent Group's growth and impact across the region.”

The strategic collaboration will see Versent Group’s cloud and digital transformation expertise elevated by Infosys and its advanced AI capabilities, cloud, data and digital consulting services. It also aims to leverage Infosys Topaz and cloud offering Infosys Cobalt, as it seeks to deliver a new wave of differentiated value to accelerate end-to-end digital transformation for Australian enterprises and government corporations.

This isn’t the first time Infosys and Telstra have collaborated. In 2024, they announced a strategic multi-year collaboration to accelerate Telstra’s software engineering and IT transformation journey, with the goal of enhancing customer experience. This year already, Infosys has worked with Telstra to advance technology leadership, drive innovation and support Telstra's new Connected Future 30 strategy. This new joint venture is another key step in strengthening the strategic collaboration between both organisations to further the technology transformation agenda for enterprises across the region.

“We’re excited about what's ahead as we deepen our strategic collaboration with Infosys,” shares Oliver Camplin-Warner, group executive for Telstra Enterprise. “By combining the strengths of our three businesses, we’re creating a unique proposition that will help Australian enterprises grow and innovate in today's fast-moving, AI-driven digital landscape.”

Anand Swaminathan, EVP – global head of communications, media & technology at Infosys adds: “By combining Infosys’ global leadership in digital services with the strength and trust of the Telstra brand, we are uniquely positioned to deliver cloud and AI solutions that are secure, resilient and built for the digital needs of Australia and New Zealand.

“This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to accelerating AI-led innovation, and enabling a more connected, intelligent and digital future for the region.”

The transaction is expected to close during the second half of FY 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

RELATED STORIES

Amazon plans $13bn data centre investment in Australia

Macquarie Data Centres and Dell to host sovereign AI infrastructure in Australia

Project Kuiper explained: Australia’s bid to improve internet access with Amazon