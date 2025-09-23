Infosys extends Sunrise partnership to accelerate AI and IT transformation

In order to accelerate its IT transformation, Infosys will support Sunrise in fostering a modern, agile and secure technology foundation to drive innovation and continue securing its future readiness.

Expanding the partnership in this way highlights the shared commitment between both companies to customer-centric innovation through cutting-edge technology solutions. The focus will be on IT transformation, data security, operational agility and future AI integration.

“Through our strategic collaboration with Infosys, we are consolidating our technology landscape and infusing it with AI, putting enhanced customer experience at the heart of this transition,” said Anna Maria Blengino, CIO at Sunrise.

“The Sunrise and Infosys teams are working side by side with a true one-team mindset to design and deliver platforms that are more agile, predictive and scalable.”

Infosys has been a critical partner for Sunrise, having streamlined its IT landscape and provided comprehensive end-to-end IT services. These ranged across design and development to testing, deployment and operations and included successfully consolidating multiple vendors into a unified portfolio and transition a variety of applications. These efforts are now enabling an even more scalable and secure technology environment that are crucial for advancing Sunrise’s IT transformation and laying the groundwork for future AI-enabled efforts.

As part of the expanded collaboration, Infosys will leverage its expertise in AI, analytics and data along with elements of Infosys Topaz, the company’s AI-first offering using generative AI (Gen AI) to support Sunrise to become an AI-powered organisation. This, the companies say, will help Sunrise unlock new business value by delivering speed, efficiency and quality in operations through data-driven insights and intelligent automation.

It will also deliver improvements for customers through further enhanced service reliability, faster time-to-market for new offerings and personalised digital experiences.

“Our expanded collaboration with Sunrise underscores a shared vision for the telco of the future. By infusing advanced intelligence across their operations, Infosys is supporting Sunrise in its efforts to continuously innovate and deliver unparalleled experiences for their customers, all while upholding the highest standards of data security and integrity,” said Upendra Kohli, executive vice president – communication, media and technology (Americas & Europe) at Infosys.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to helping clients become AI-powered enterprises and demonstrates how trust and operational excellence can deliver real business value.”

