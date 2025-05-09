Industrial network owners join forces to drive private 5G use

The 5G Operational Technology Alliance (5G-OT Alliance) sees network owners coming together to share best practices and develop practical use cases to drive the adoption of private networks in industrial settings.

Founding members include John Deere, Hamburger Containerboard, BASF, Miami International Airport, and cybersecurity firm OneLayer.

“We are bringing together network owners to share knowledge and drive innovation, ensuring that private 5G solutions meet the specific needs of industrial operations,” said Tripp Winkler, executive director of the 5G-OT Alliance.

Private 5G networks are becoming increasingly essential for industrial firms looking to modernise their operations, using them to power use cases for automation and real-time data analytics

The new 5G-OT Alliance aims to tackle the complexity of deploying private networks, with plans to develop standardised use cases, implementation guidelines, and tailored security frameworks.

“Private 5G enables us to unlock new levels of connectivity and automation in our operational processes and is a key enabler for optimisation,” said Michael Krumay, head of technics at Hamburger Containerboard. “The 5G-OT Alliance will play a crucial role in driving innovation and ensuring seamless integration of 5G technologies.”

The Alliance has opened free registration for companies interested in joining the initiative.

“The 5G-OT Alliance will strengthen adoption, helping members confidently embrace transformative technology,” Dave Mor, CEO of OneLayer concluded.

