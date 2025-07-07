Indosat deploys Nokia AI to cut network emissions

Nokia has deployed its AI-powered Energy Efficiency solution across Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s radio access network (RAN) in Indonesia.

As a result, the move will help Indosat lower energy use and reduce carbon emissions.

The solution, part of Nokia’s Autonomous Networks portfolio, uses AI and machine learning to monitor real-time traffic and automatically turn off unused radio equipment during low-traffic times.

Additionally, it also includes smart thermal management to reduce energy used for cooling, avoiding large upfront costs and the need for on-site updates, delivered through the SaaS model.

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, director and CTO, Desmond Cheung, said: “As data consumption continues to grow, so does our responsibility to manage resources wisely.

“This collaboration reflects Indosat’s unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainable innovation, using AI to not only optimise performance, but also reduce emissions and energy use across our network”.

After a successful pilot project, Nokia expanded the solution across Indosat’s entire Nokia RAN footprint in Sumatra, Kalimantan, Central and East Java.

Nokia VP of cloud, network services of APAC, Henrique Vale, said: “We are very pleased to be helping Indosat deliver on its commitments to sustainability and environmental responsibility, establishing its position both locally and internationally.

“Nokia Energy Efficiency reflects the important R&D investments that Nokia continues to make to help our customers optimise energy savings and network performance simultaneously.”

