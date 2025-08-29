Indosat, Cisco boost Indonesia cybersecurity
Jasdip Sensi
August 29, 2025 10:15 AM
Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison has partnered with Cisco to boost Indonesia’s cybersecurity via the launch of the country’s first Sovereign Security Operations Centre (SOC).

The move is designed to strengthen digital resilience and safeguard national data, on the back of the earlier establishment of Indonesia’s AI Centre of Excellence.

As a result, the platform offers real-time, AI-powered threat detection and monitoring across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, ensuring that sensitive information remains within Indonesian jurisdiction.

In addition to enhancing cyber threat intelligence, incident response and regulatory compliance, the SOC will provide the security foundation needed for responsible deployment of generative AI and large language models (LLM).

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison president director and CEO, Vikram Sinha, said: “Everything that is connected must be protected.

“Together with Cisco, we are not just launching a security platform- we are enabling a strategic safeguard for the nation. This Sovereign SOC is about protecting our infrastructure, empowering our people, and securing the digital economy at scale. It reinforces our belief that digital transformation must be trusted, inclusive and sustainable.”

The launch comes as, according to Cisco’s Cybersecurity Readiness Index, 91% of organisations in the country encountered an AI-related cyber incident in the past year.

Cisco president and senior vice president of global specialists, Dave West added: “This Sovereign SOC represents a bold step forward in building a secure, digital future for Indonesia.

“Cisco is excited to work with Indosat and national stakeholders to build on that foundation to enable secure AI transformation and future-ready digital infrastructure as the nation charts the next phase of growth for its digital economy.”

Additionally, Indosat and Cisco revealed it is committed to training one million Indonesians in networking and cybersecurity by 2030.

