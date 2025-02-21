India, UK expand telecom partnership with new MoU
India, UK expand telecom partnership with new MoU

Jasdip Sensi
February 21, 2025 10:02 AM
India and the UK have strengthened ties in telecommunications, artificial intelligence and space technology following the visit of India’s Secretary of telecom, Dr Neeraj Mittal, to the UK.

Mittal met with officials from the UK’s Department of Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) to discuss emerging technologies, 5G, 6G and digital security.

A UK-India Telecom Roundtable was held with industry giants, including BT, Ericsson, Sonic Labs and UK Telecom Labs, where discussions focused on future partnership.

Following the roundtable, a MoU was signed between Sonic Labs and India’s CDOT.

As a result, the agreement focuses on Open RAN-related policy and technical matters, including 5G Open RAN and Artificial Intelligence in 4G/5G.

Meanwhile, key areas of collaboration identified during discussions with UK telecom stakeholders also included establishing Joint Centres of Excellence focused on telecom cybersecurity and AI in telecom, leveraging mobile data for infrastructure planning and contributing to 6G standards (IMT 2030).

Both nations will also work on mutual recognition of testing labs, Digital Twins, quantum communication and submarine cable security.

Finally, India’s 4G/5G telecom stack and space technology communication (TN-NTN) with the Bharat 6G Alliance will also be promoted.

