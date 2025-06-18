INCA warns Ofcom against naming Openreach default provider in ‘non-competitive’ areas

The Independent Networks Cooperative Association (INCA) has demanded that Ofcom rethinks its approach to the Telecoms Access Review (TAR), warning that current proposals risk undermining investment and entrenching the dominance of incumbent provider Openreach.

In a formal consultation response, INCA urges the regulator to adopt a forward-looking, fair, and consistent framework that unlocks long-term private investment and champions genuine competition across all fixed telecoms markets.

INCA, which represents the UK’s alternative network (Altnet) sector, said Ofcom must ensure that the TAR supports a diverse market by promoting regulatory clarity and fairness—particularly in rural and underserved communities where Altnets are making the biggest impact.

“The TAR will set the direction of travel for UK digital infrastructure,” said Paddy Paddison, CEO of INCA.

“Altnets have proven they can deliver gigabit networks at scale and what is now needed is a regulatory environment which supports sustainable competition and investment in every part of the market, from urban businesses to rural homes.”

Altnets, which have already delivered full-fibre connectivity to 16.4 million premises (a 27% year-on-year increase) now reach roughly a third of UK households, many in hard-to-reach rural areas where traditional incumbents have long struggled to deliver.

INCA argues that rather than supporting this momentum, Ofcom’s current stance risks limiting these gains by defaulting to Openreach as the sole provider in areas deemed unviable for competition.

“There is no justification for limiting delivery in less competitive areas to a single provider,” Paddison added.

“Such a decision massively underestimates the scale and success of full-fibre deployment by Altnets and contradicts government initiatives like Project Gigabit, which funds Altnets specifically to build in these communities.”

INCA also raised concerns about Ofcom’s underlying data, warning that flawed collection methods have led to damaging assumptions—particularly in the business connectivity market, where the proposals could hinder Altnets’ ability to compete with BT and serve enterprise customers.

