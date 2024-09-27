INCA appoints Paddy Paddison as new CEO

Paddison succeeds founder Malcolm Corbett, who will take on an advisory role, but will continue supporting Paddison on a consultancy basis until the end of the year.

With over 40 years of industry experience, Paddison joins from Wildanet, where he held the position of chief information and technology officer since 2017.

In 2023, he was also appointed as a non-executive director of Wildanet.

"I'm honoured to lead INCA into its next chapter, building on the strong foundation Malcolm has established over the past 15 years,” Paddison said.

“As CEO, my priority will be to amplify our members' voices in critical discussions around regulation, infrastructure, and funding.

“I'm committed to engaging directly with our members, as well as with government, devolved governments, and regional authorities, to ensure the crucial role of altnets in building the UK's digital future is fully recognised and supported."

Corbett added: "Founding and leading INCA has been one of the proudest achievements of my career”.

“We have helped the Altnet sector grow from a visionary, rebel group to collectively matching Openreach in building the full fibre networks of the future. Fifteen years is a long time to lead an organisation, so I am happy to seek new opportunities as Paddy leads the team taking INCA into its next phase."

INCA chair, Tim Stratneck, concluded: “I would like to extend thanks from me and the INCA Board to Malcolm for making INCA the leading trade-body voice for alternative networks as they have flourished across the country.

“I'm now looking forward to working with Paddy to make sure INCA continues to deliver value to its members as we scale-up and bring growth, opportunity and better value to a growing number of UK households."

