Hurricane Electric launches new PoP in Toronto
Hurricane Electric launches new PoP in Toronto

Jasdip Sensi
August 18, 2025 03:25 PM
Hurricane Electric has launched a new Point of Presence (PoP) at the Coloware YTZ-1 data centre in Toronto, Canada.

In a bid to improve reliability, balance traffic and reduce congestion for businesses in Ontario, the move is the company’s fifth PoP in Toronto and 20th in Canada.

The data centre is Tier III+, with strong power backup, advanced cooling, 24/7 security and early smoke detection. It offers private spaces, secure cabinets and fibre connections.

As a result of the PoP, customers in and around Toronto can now connect to Hurricane Electric’s large IPv4 and IPv6 network using 100GE, 10GE and GigE ports.

Additionally, customers can also exchange traffic with over 40,000 BGP sessions and more than 10,000 networks worldwide through 310+ exchange points and many peering ports.

Hurricane Electric president Mike Leber, said: “We are excited about this partnership with Coloware.

“This new PoP brings critical high-speed connectivity to customers in and near Toronto and improves their access to the global network.”

Topics

NewsFibreData Centres
Jasdip Sensi
