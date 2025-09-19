Huawei: ‘Even the best AI models can’t fully solve responsibility & accountability’

Speaking at the 2025 Huawei Connect conference in Shanghai, Tao Jingwen, director of the board and president of the quality, business process and IT department said: “human beings will focus on critical points of oversight and innovation” as he warned agents will become a key role in executing processes at the technology giant.

“At Huawei, we emphasise the principle of keeping humans in the loop,” he said.

“Enterprise decision-making used to rely on engines and human experience, dealing with structured and deterministic scenarios. Now, businesses require data-driven approaches and reasoning models to handle complex, unstructured and ever-changing problems.”

Meanwhile, Tao also called for an embrace for AI hallucinations, which he claims “is part of what makes AI possible”.

However, he also revealed the industry should find ways to control and mitigate it.

“AI implementation requires collaboration across business, IT, data and operational teams, as well as strong governance, compliance and security standards,” he said.

“Many of us here, like Huawei, are not start-ups or AI-native companies. We have existing infrastructures and legacy systems. But meeting AI’s demands requires massive IT investments, often several times greater than before.

“We invite all partners, customers, and industry peers to collaborate. Manufacturing and large enterprises are the backbone of the economy, and with AI, they will create even greater value in the future,” he concluded.

The news comes as Huawei unveiled powerful SuperPoDs and SuperClusters, with its world-leading technology leading the company to outline its long-term chip plans for the first time at the Shanghai event.

Eager to launch the world’s most powerful computing clusters, Huawei said it wants to be a critical part of China’s mission to rely less on international semiconductor suppliers like Nvidia.

